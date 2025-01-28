DAS Technology Breaks Old School Automotive Industry Rules with New CDXP and AI Solutions

DAS Technology , automotive’s leading consumer engagement SaaS AI technology company, with the industry’s first and largest next-level Consumer Data & Experience Platform® (CDXP), is excited to announce four incredible new features to its Customer Data and Experience Platform that drive higher ROI for auto dealers and provide more targeted, relevant messaging to consumers. The new capabilities shatter industry rules for how dealers generate and manage their leads while delivering high-conversion prospect and customer communications. The new AI-driven, personalized solutions are designed to address the rapidly evolving demands of the automotive industry as well as shifts in how consumers want to digitally communicate with dealers, whether through text, chat, website messaging, or email. The news is being announced at the auto industry event of the year, the 2025 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in New Orleans, Jan. 24-26, at DAS booth 2538.

“At the 2025 NADA Show, DAS Technology is unveiling groundbreaking AI-driven features as a part of our Consumer Data & Experience Platform that will support our dealer and OEM clients leverage more data-driven and personalized, relevant messaging,” said Alexi Venneri, DAS Technology’s co-founder and CEO. “From the industry’s first Lead Engagement Performance Index to AI-enabled vehicle recall communications and advanced equity targeting, DAS is redefining how dealers connect with consumers to maximize service and sales opportunities. Dealers can always rely on DAS technology to stay ahead of shifting dynamics in the automotive industry.”

New DAS Capabilities Launched at NADA 2025:

Lead Engagement Performance Index

DAS is launching the industry’s first Lead Engagement Performance Index to focus on lead source engagement ROI. For the first time, the new insights from the Index level the playing field, providing an objective view to identify which lead sources truly deliver quality in-market purchasers through a new engagement score. With an epidemic of overspending on digital marketing and advertising and far too many vendors claiming unproven ROI, DAS is committed to giving actionable insights to help dealers lower advertising spending while improving lead-to-sale conversions. This dynamic tool shows which lead sources drive the most engagement with consumers and which leads fall short, so dealers are empowered to cut lead sources that are not converting at a high rate. Through advanced insights and analytics, DAS can also deliver even more targeted, highly relevant messaging aligned with consumers to boost sales while providing a better customer experience.

“With DAS, I know we are hitting the right audiences with the right messages and offers,” said Kimberly Eakin, general manager of Dennis Eakin Kia in Killeen, TX. “And through DAS’ new Lead Engagement technology, I finally know which marketing vendors are working for us and who isn’t pulling their weight. What takes a click of a button with this new solution would’ve taken one of my teams at least a week of work without it!”

AI-Enabled Recall and Service Communications

With over 14M vehicle recalls last year1, this represents a significant opportunity for dealers’ service departments and more ways to convert service customers into new vehicle buyers. Knowing which customers have vehicles with open recalls, when to reach out when parts are available, and not having to use different vendors and tools is the impetus behind DAS’ new AI-enabled vehicle recall feature. Leveraging AI and industry recall data, dealers will have real-time access to recall announcements and deliver immediate, personalized, dealership-branded video messages to customers with open recalls to drive them into their service bays. Dealers can also capitalize on upsell opportunities with additional services like oil changes, alignment, and trade-ins, providing even more options for higher ROI.

Dealers also want loyal customers to keep returning for regular vehicle service. Showing how necessary these regular appointments are is the focus behind DAS’ new declined service and overdue maintenance CDXP communications. When a customer declines a service, the dealer can use it as an opportunity by sending out a highly personalized and dealership-branded video message. Using AI and automation, the custom video will include the customer’s name and vehicle and explain why getting the particular service repaired at the dealership is essential. AI-powered personalized coupons for specific services also incentivize return visits and customers for life.

Dealers no longer have to worry about doing their own outreach and coordinating multiple vendors. They can now take advantage of the increased profit opportunities without lifting a finger. All new capabilities are supported through email, SMS, and omnichannel chat through DAS Technology’s recently announced AI Engage Messaging Solution.

“Not Just” Equity Mining

Leveraging DAS’ new advanced targeting capabilities and messaging, dealers can quickly identify a customer’s vehicle equity position, positive or negative, rate and easily match consumers to structured deals that will lower their monthly payment, delivering real-time communications through text and email to targeted consumers.

With interest rate fluctuations and higher OEM incentives, identifying negative equity customers is a critical communication strategy that can quickly drive incremental sales. The ability to rapidly identify customers and deliver real-time communications via text and email is a win-win for dealers and consumers.

Learn more about DAS Technology’s full suite of solutions at the DAS NADA booth 2538. Dealers and DAS partners can pick up party passes to the DAS Speakeasy Client Appreciation Party on Jan. 25, featuring performances by Blues Traveler and Michael and Kevin Bacon (The Bacon Brothers). Space is limited, so RSVP now at dastechnology.com/nada.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is a leading SaaS consumer engagement (CX) and data company dedicated to enhancing the consumer experience. By providing retailers with innovative communication platforms, DAS enables meaningful engagement that drives results. Its next-level Consumer Data & Experience Platform® (CDXP)—the first of its kind in the automotive industry—empowers over 9,800 retailers, partners, and OEMs to improve consumer response and boost lead conversions through patented AI-powered technology. As a pioneer in digital response, artificial intelligence, and consumer engagement, DAS Technology offers omnichannel messaging, mobile apps, and software to monitor and enhance customer experiences. Operating in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries, DAS helps businesses convert more consumers into loyal customers. Its divisions include Digital Air Strike, AUTOVATE, BestRide.com, LotVantage, and 3 Birds. More information is available at dastechnology.com.

______________________________

1 Source: Carfax, January, 2024