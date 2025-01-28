DAS Technology Breaks Records with Another Year of Growth and Record SaaS Subscriptions

Company Celebrates Record-Breaking Growth in 2024 with New SaaS Technology, 10th Acquisition, and Prestigious Industry Awards

DAS Technology, automotive’s leading consumer engagement SaaS AI technology company with the industry’s first and largest next-level Consumer Data & Experience Platform® (CDXP), thanks its clients, partners, and award-winning team for a phenomenal 2024. The year was full of innovation and growth, which have been hallmarks of the company since its founding over 14 years ago by automotive technology veterans.

The successful year is being capped off by publicly releasing a suite of enhanced CX and AI features that boost revenue across fixed and variable operations for dealers. This news is being announced at the auto industry event of the year, the 2025 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in New Orleans, Jan. 24-26, at DAS booth 2538.

“The NADA Show is not only a time to look forward, but it is also when we look back to see which solutions we provided our dealer clients helped them the most,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of DAS Technology. “The same way that our team isn’t slowed down by an unprecedented snowstorm that hit New Orleans leading up to NADA, DAS Technology supports dealers facing market storms with solutions to sell more and spend smarter.”

The new products showcased at NADA continue to support the company’s growth in 2025 and help retailers convert more consumers into customers. This comes off a record-breaking 2024. DAS Technology partners with over 9,800 retailers, dealer groups, OEMs, and partners to provide industry-leading Customer Experience technology nationwide.

2024 DAS Technology Highlights Include:

Released 15 new SaaS technology capabilities, including new partnerships with Google, AI capabilities, and enhancements in dynamic lead response, CDXP, social media, and reputation management technology solutions. Launched a new AI Engage CX Messaging Solution and acquired Engage To Sell, an experienced provider in the automotive industry that has delivered live messaging communications for over 15 years. Added nine new OEM co-op relationships, continuing the company’s long-standing focus on partnering with all automotive tiers. Grew partner/product/data integration vendors from 212 to over 230. Generated a 118% increase in consumer communications year-over-year for its clients. Delivered 23% more vehicle-specific digital marketing impressions than in 2023, driving higher engagement and sales. Provided free AI consumer messaging technology to dealerships impacted by the CDK outage. Moved headquarters to a new 11th-floor penthouse office, featured in multiple publications. DAS Technology’s growth and innovation in Q4 2024 earned it a third consecutive Inc. Power Partner Award, the Titan Innovation Award in Technology—Software for CDXP, and six Dealers’ Choice Awards, including top honors for lead generation, reputation management, and digital marketing. DAS Technology continued to grow its business year over year, with record growth in 2024, exceeding $50M in revenue and having over 11,600 SaaS subscriptions.

Learn more about DAS Technology’s full suite of award-winning solutions at NADA booth 2538. Dealers and DAS partners can pick up party passes to the DAS Speakeasy Client Appreciation Party on Jan. 25, featuring performances by Blues Traveler and Michael and Kevin Bacon (The Bacon Brothers). Space is limited. RSVP at dastechnology.com/nada.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is a leading SaaS consumer engagement (CX) and data company dedicated to enhancing the consumer experience. By providing retailers with innovative communication platforms, DAS enables meaningful engagement that drives results. Its next-level Consumer Data & Experience Platform® (CDXP)—the first of its kind in the automotive industry—empowers over 9,800 retailers, partners, and OEMs to improve consumer response and boost lead conversions through patented AI-powered technology. As a pioneer in digital response, artificial intelligence, and consumer engagement, DAS Technology offers omnichannel messaging, lead response, and software to monitor and enhance customer experiences. Operating in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries, DAS helps businesses convert more consumers into loyal customers. Its divisions include Digital Air Strike, AUTOVATE, BestRide.com, LotVantage, and 3 Birds. More information is available at dastechnology.com.