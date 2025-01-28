Pickering opens new office in Malaysia to serve expanding customer needs in Southeast Asia

Pickering Group, the company with over 50 years of expertise in switching & simulation systems for automated electronics test and verification, has opened a new office in Penang, Malaysia, to better serve the needs ofits expanding customer base throughout the Southeast Asia region. Staffed by a talented local team with many collective years of experience in the test & measurement industry, the branch office will provide enhanced support to customers and partners across the region – including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Ongoing growth of electronics manufacturing, particularly for consumer technology and automotive, has seen customer demand in the region expand alongside a developing integration partner ecosystem. Up till now, support has been provided via Pickering’s

global headquarters in the UK – but the new office will be able to offer enhanced levels of support through better local knowledge and networks, as well as being situated closer in terms of geography and timezone.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome talented industry veterans with the experience, expertise and network that this team brings to the Pickering family,” said Joe Woodford, Head of Global Sales & Marketing at Pickering Interfaces. “Being able to offer enhanced local support is critical to ensuring we can continue to meet the needs of our expanding customer base in this key regional base for electronics manufacturing,” added Shaun Fuller, APAC Market Development Manager at Pickering Group.

The core team at the new office consists of Evelyn Ooi, Technical Marketing Manager; Nicholas Wong, General Manager and Sales Manager; and Patrick Chong, Technical Sales and Support Manager. Together, they bring over 60 years of experience from the

electronics test industry and will support customers and partners in the region across the entire Pickering Group portfolio.

Pickering Group comprises Pickering Interfaces–our switching and simulation division;

Pickering Electronics–our relay division; and Pickering Connect–our interconnect division. Together, we deliver high-quality switching and simulation products and a full range of standard and custom cable and connector solutions, including:

 Pickering Interfaces: Modular PXI, PCI, LXI and USB signal switching and

simulation tools, diagnostic test tools and software.

 Pickering Electronics: High-performance reed relays designed and

manufactured to meet the demands of high-end ATE manufacturers.

 Pickering Connect: A comprehensive range of standard and custom cable and

connectivity solutions.

To contact the team, please visit www.pickeringtest.com/worldwide-offices

Image caption: [L-R] Joe Woodford, Head of Global Sales & Marketing; Nicholas Wong, General

Manager & Sales Manager; Evelyn Ooi, Technical Marketing Manager; Patrick Chong, Technical

Sales & Support Manager; and Shaun Fuller, APAC Market Development Manager

