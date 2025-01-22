Epsilon Carbon Launches Terrablack, a High-Performing and Environment Friendly Recovered Carbon Black for the Tire and Non-Tire Industries

Epsilon Carbon, a global leader in the carbon black industry, announces the launch of Terrablack, a product line that aims to shape the carbon black sector with sustainability at its core. The unveiling took place in the presence of Mr. Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD – JSW Group, Mr. Vikram Handa, Managing Director – Epsilon Carbon, Mr. Gaurav Mathur, CEO and Mr. Desh Deepak Misra, President – Carbon Black business at the Bharat Mobility Show’s India International Tire Exhibition, New Delhi.

Terrablack is designed to address the growing demand for sustainable carbon black. Using recovered carbon black (rCB) and Tire-derived oil (TDO), this product line is formulated after 24 months of in-depth testing and collaboration to shape the future of carbon black production. It offers high-performance, eco-friendly solutions that meet the needs of both Tire and non-Tire industries.

The Terrablack portfolio includes Terrablack 3310, engineered for heavy-duty applications like Tire treads, offering superior wear resistance and durability. Whereas Terrablack 6615, is for flexibility and resilience, ideal for Tire sidewalls, hoses, belts, and sealing systems. Both products are formulated to compliment traditional virgin carbon black and Terrablack lowers the Global Warming Potential by 40-50% as the case may be, supporting global environmental goals and aiding compliance with global tire recycling standards.

Mr. Vikram Handa, Managing Director of Epsilon Carbon, said, “Terrablack is not just a product; it is a promise to innovate, protect the planet, and drive industries toward a greener future. We believe that innovation, performance and sustainability should go hand in hand, and Terrablack is a testament to that belief and a step in our mission to redefine the carbon black industry and pave the way for a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Epsilon Carbon is advancing its sustainability commitment with building a fully integrated Tire recycling plant in Karnataka, to be operational by FY26. This facility will recycle 30,000 tons of Tires annually, generating 9,500 tons of rCB and 12,000 tons of TDO. This initiative reinforces Epsilon Carbon’s commitment to turning the concept of a circular economy into a practical reality.

About Epsilon Carbon Pvt. Ltd: Epsilon Carbon, a global leader in manufacturing sustainable specialty carbon and carbon black products, catering to diverse industries with 100% backward integrated operations.