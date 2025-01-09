How Does Motorcycle Transport Work? Costs, Methods & Companies

With over 8.5 million motorcycles on the road in the United States, transportation of these vehicles can present unique challenges compared to standard automobile moves. Whether relocating across town or country, riders frequently rely on professional motorcycle transport services to safely get their bikes from point A to point B.

How Much Does Motorcycle Transport Cost?

Transporting motorcycles comes with varying price tags. Enclosed transportation typically costs 30-40% more than open carrier options. Distance, urgency, and bike value affect pricing. Motorcycle transporters often provide custom quotes based on specific needs.

Transport Type Cost to Transport Motorcycle (200-500 miles) Cost to Transport Motorcycle (1000-2000 miles) Open Carrier $350 – $450 $600 – $800 Enclosed Carrier $455 – $585 $780 – $1040

3 Types of Motorcycle Transport Services

1. Motorcycle Transport Carriers

Professional auto shipping companies specialize in motorcycle transportation. These carriers offer reliable services for long-distance moves.

Experienced in handling various bike types

Offer both open and enclosed transport options

Often provide insurance coverage during transit

Motorcycle shippers use specialized equipment to secure bikes. They’re a go-to choice for those who want the easiest solution after googling “motorcycle transport near me.”

2. Portable Storage Container

Companies like PODS and ReloCube offer an alternative approach to motorcycle transporting.

Container delivered to your location

You load and secure the bike yourself

The company transports the loaded container

This method provides flexibility but requires proper securing techniques. Following guidelines is crucial to preventing damage during transit.

3. DIY Transport

For the hands-on owner, DIY methods offer control over the transportation process.

Attach a motorcycle transport trailer to your vehicle

Use a specialized rack for SUVs or trucks

Rent a trailer designed for motorcycle hauling

While cost-effective, DIY transport demands careful planning. Proper securing and driving techniques are essential for safe motorcycle transporting.

What’s the Best Way to Transport a Motorcycle Across Country?

Car Carriers for Convenience

Transport carriers offer hassle-free motorcycle transportation. Professional motorcycle shippers handle loading, securing, and unloading your bike.

Pros: Save time, reduce stress, specialized equipment

Save time, reduce stress, specialized equipment Cons: Higher transport cost than DIY methods

Reputable transport companies use enclosed trailers to protect bikes from weather and road debris. Some motorcycle transporters offer door-to-door services for added convenience.

DIY for Affordability

Transporting motorcycle yourself can save money if you have the right equipment.

Options: Pickup truck with ramp, motorcycle trailer, hitch carrier

Pickup truck with ramp, motorcycle trailer, hitch carrier Pros: Lower cost, full control over handling

Lower cost, full control over handling Cons: Time-consuming, requires proper securing knowledge

Essential gear for DIY transport includes tie-down straps, wheel chocks, and padding. Ensure your vehicle can safely handle the motorcycle’s weight.

Method Avg. Cost (500 miles) Pros Cons Professional Carrier $400-$700 Convenience, expertise Higher cost DIY Truck/Trailer $150-$300 Cost savings Time, effort required

Consider distance, bike value, and schedule when choosing between professional transport services and DIY methods. Motorcycle shippers offer peace of mind for valuable or classic bikes, while DIY transportation saves money for shorter trips or budget-conscious riders.

Finding The Best Motorcycle Transport Companies

Consider Minimum Bike Experience

Not all carriers handle every type of motorcycle. Some transport companies specialize in larger bikes over 500cc. Others have expertise with specific brands or models. Ask potential transporters about their experience with your motorcycle type.

Ask for Covered Transport

Weather can damage bikes during transportation. Enclosed transport trailers protect bikes from rain, snow, and road debris, while open trailers leave motorcycles exposed to the elements. Choose carriers offering enclosed options for better protection.

Inquire About Secure Tie-Down Methods

Proper securing prevents damage during transit. Reputable motorcycle transporters use specialized equipment to immobilize bikes. Look for services that employ:

Ratchet straps on multiple anchor points

Wheel chocks to prevent rolling

Soft ties to avoid scratching chrome or paint

Inflatable airbags for additional stability

Consider Tracking and Delivery Transparency

Choose a transporter offering real-time shipment updates. Look for companies providing:

Online tracking systems

Regular email or text notifications

Clear communication about potential delays

Reliable transport carriers maintain strong on-time delivery records. Research customer reviews to gauge punctuality and communication.

Feature Why It Matters Enclosed Trailer Protects from weather and debris Secure Tie-Downs Prevents movement and damage Insurance Financial protection if accidents occur Tracking Peace of mind during transportation

Check Insurance Coverage Levels

Accidents can happen during transport. Verify carriers have adequate insurance. Seek transport services with at least $100,000 in coverage. Ask for written proof of their policy limits.

Should You Hire Cheap Motorcycle Transportation?

While cheap services may seem attractive when transporting your motorcycle, it is usually not worth skimping on costs. Motorcycle transport requires professional equipment and well-trained personnel to safely load, secure, and deliver your valuable bike.

Low-cost carriers may lack proper equipment, such as padded motorcycle ramps, secure straps, and well-maintained trucks, putting your motorcycle at risk of damage during transport. They also likely cannot guarantee on-time delivery or offer coverage should anything happen to your bike during transport.