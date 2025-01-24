Marchex to Showcase New AI-Powered Conversational Intelligence Solutions for Auto Dealers at NADA 2025

High-value sales and service opportunity alerts, deeper customer sentiment insights, and enhanced marketing campaign management empower dealerships to boost lead conversions, increase revenue, and improve customer journeys.

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), which harnesses the power of AI and conversational intelligence to drive operational excellence and revenue acceleration, announced today that it will showcase its new AI-powered conversational intelligence solutions at the 2025 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), the industry’s annual event, held January 24-26 in New Orleans.

To see the new innovations in action, visit Marchex at Booth #8245.

Marchex enables dealerships to stay ahead in its fast-paced and ever-expanding industry by providing marketing, sales, service, and operations teams access to essential and actionable data, powering insights, improving marketing and sales, and optimizing service requests.

Marchex’s market-leading AI-powered Engage for Auto Dealerships has been significantly enhanced to provide data-driven insights to enable dealerships to reach new levels of performance across their marketing, sales, and service departments. The enhanced AI solutions provide additional marketing optimization, while also enabling sales and service leaders to better understand the customer journey and turn missed opportunities into tangible revenue growth.

Marchex’s AI-powered Engage for Auto Dealers provides:

New Engage for Service – Identify high-value repair or maintenance needs, book more appointments, and receive tailored action alerts about missed service opportunities. (Preview Engage for Service at NADA and sign up to receive release updates.)

Enhanced Engage for Sales – AI-powered capabilities including the award-winning Sentiment Suite, tailored action alerts for missed sales opportunities, and identifying key topics in customer conversations.

Available Marketing Edge for Auto Dealers – Upload up to 10 call events to GA4 to capture insights on quantity, quality, handling, and outcomes while centralizing reporting across multiple locations or campaigns for enhanced visibility and performance tracking.

“Marchex is at the forefront of the innovations which are transforming how dealerships approach customer interactions, and we are delighted to showcase our new and enhanced AI-powered solutions at NADA,” said Troy Hartless, Chief Revenue Officer of Marchex. “By transforming customer conversations into actionable data, we enable dealerships to optimize their operations, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive measurable growth.”

Marchex’s AI-powered solutions accelerate dealer operations by providing:

Comprehensive Customer Insights : Deep insights into customer perceptions by categorizing interactions into specific reasons for conversion/non-conversion and positive/negative experiences, enabling dealerships to improve employee performance and enhance customer satisfaction.

: Deep insights into customer perceptions by categorizing interactions into specific reasons for conversion/non-conversion and positive/negative experiences, enabling dealerships to improve employee performance and enhance customer satisfaction. Enhance Marketing ROI : Centralized reporting across multiple locations or campaigns to provide comprehensive views of customer interactions while enabling more effective marketing strategies.

: Centralized reporting across multiple locations or campaigns to provide comprehensive views of customer interactions while enabling more effective marketing strategies. Prioritize High-Value Opportunities : Detailed insights into lead value, lead outcomes, and conversation topics, helping dealerships prioritize high-value leads to optimize their sales and service activities.

: Detailed insights into lead value, lead outcomes, and conversation topics, helping dealerships prioritize high-value leads to optimize their sales and service activities. Streamline CRM and CDP Integrations: Integrate conversation data into CRM and CDP platforms so that all offline and online customer interactions are captured in one place, providing valuable insights for optimization and driving measurable revenue growth.

About the NADA Show

The NADA Show is the leading event for franchised new-car dealers, attracting thousands of industry professionals and OEM executives. It features a diverse lineup of educational sessions, product showcases, and networking opportunities to help dealerships navigate the evolving automotive landscape and embrace innovative technologies.

About Marchex

Marchex harnesses the power of AI and conversational intelligence to provide actionable insights aligned with prescriptive vertical market data analytics, driving operational excellence and revenue acceleration. Marchex enables executive, sales, and marketing teams to optimize customer journey experiences across communication channels. Through our prescriptive analytics solutions, we enable the alignment of enterprise strategy, empowering businesses to increase revenue through informed decision-making and strategic execution. Marchex provides conversational intelligence AI-powered solutions for market-leading companies in leading B2B2C vertical markets, including several of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit http://www.marchex.com/, www.marchex.com/blog, or @marchex on X (formerly Twitter) (x.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.