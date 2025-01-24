Rekor Systems Taps SoundHound AI to Revolutionize Emergency Vehicle Technology With First Of Its Kind Audio-Visual AI

Collaboration Aims to Enhance Safety and Operational Efficiency By Offering Hands-Free Operation of ALPR and Critical Vehicle Functions

Rekor Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: REKR), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced it will be working with SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) to transform emergency vehicle technology.

The collaboration will combine SoundHound’s advanced voice and conversational AI and Rekor’s industry-leading vehicle recognition software, Rekor Scout®, to deliver seamless, hands-free functionality for ALPR and other critical vehicle systems, aiming to enhance safety, situational awareness, and operational efficiency for law enforcement and first responders.

Vehicle recognition voice alerts, powered by Rekor Scout’s® advanced vehicle recognition AI software, will deliver immediate and actionable notifications to officers. Unlike generic multiple audio tones or beeps that tend to be ignored over time, the use of natural language provides a powerful and direct auditory response, ensuring critical information—such as Amber and Silver Alerts or wanted vehicle sightings—is conveyed and processed by officers when time is of the essence.

The partnership will initially focus on police vehicles, with plans to expand this innovative audio visual AI technology to other emergency vehicles, such as fire trucks and ambulances. By integrating SoundHound’s voice AI, officers will be able to manage systems such as automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), emergency light bars, sirens, two-way radios, PA systems, in-car printers, and HVAC control – all through voice commands. This integration aims to enhance efficiency, reduce distractions, and improve overall safety during high-pressure situations.

This collaboration also aims to develop an advanced integration with in-car Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs), essential tools for police officers. Once activated, the MDTs will provide continuous access to wanted vehicle alerts, hotlists, criminal databases, dispatch details, and incident reports. Through API integration, SoundHound’s voice AI will enable officers to perform critical tasks such as querying databases, logging incident details, or dictating reports hands-free. The product will feature a straightforward opt-in subscription process, making activation as simple as setting up any vehicle’s satellite radio service.

The solution will also provide real-time, precise vehicle recognition and other roadway analytics using Rekor Scout® and other AI tools trusted by local law enforcement and federal agencies for sensitive security applications. Rekor Scout® functions in over 90 countries and every state and territory in the United States, demonstrating its global reach and unmatched reliability in supporting law enforcement and public safety initiatives. Modern vehicles increasingly come fully equipped from the factory with high-resolution cameras—most offering at least 1080p Full HD resolution, and some reaching 1440p, 4K, or higher. Rekor’s advanced vehicle recognition technology takes full advantage of these built-in systems, eliminating the need for aftermarket hardware while delivering unmatched ALPR performance.

Law enforcement agencies across the United States purchase approximately 100,000 police vehicles annually, which play a critical role in patrol, emergency response, and public safety operations. Millions of law enforcement vehicles in the U.S. and globally have been manufactured since 2021 and are equipped with onboard systems capable of supporting advanced integrations.

Keyvan Mohajer, CEO of SoundHound, highlighted the transformative potential of this partnership: “Our industry-leading voice AI technology has redefined how industries interact with technology. Partnering with Rekor allows us to bring this innovation to law enforcement, where we can empower officers with a hands-free solution that can improve safety, reduce distractions, and support responsiveness in the field. Together, we’re creating the future of voice-enabled police vehicle technology.”

Rekor Chairman of the Board Robert A. Berman praised SoundHound’s remarkable journey to becoming a global leader in voice recognition, stating: “SoundHound’s path to the forefront of voice AI technology is nothing short of extraordinary. From its groundbreaking innovations in natural language processing to its ability to deliver unmatched accuracy and speed in conversational AI, SoundHound has consistently redefined what is possible in this space. Combining their world-class voice recognition capabilities with Rekor Scout®’s advanced vehicle recognition software makes this collaboration a transformative step forward. Together, we are poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance officer safety, operational efficiency, and public safety on a global scale.”

David Desharnais, President and CEO of Rekor Systems, underscored the significance of Rekor Scout® in the venture: “Rekor Scout® is renowned for its advanced vehicle recognition capabilities, and integrating this technology with SoundHound’s pioneering voice AI creates a powerful solution that delivers unparalleled efficiency and safety for law enforcement. Through this partnership, we are equipping officers with the tools they need to transform daily vehicle operations, reduce distractions, and enhance their ability to protect and serve their communities. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in setting a new global standard for law enforcement technology, leveraging the combined strengths of Rekor and SoundHound to address the evolving demands of modern policing.”

