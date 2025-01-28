Modives and Connexion Mobility Partner to Bring Cutting-Edge Identity and Insurance Verification to Automotive Industry

Fraud Detection and Insurance Checks Set to Drastically Reduce Losses, Ensure Compliance, and Improve Revenue

Today Modives and Connexion Mobility announced an exciting new partnership to introduce identity and insurance verification into the automotive industry. Starting with courtesy transportation, Connexion Mobility’s thousands of dealership customers can now redefine their courtesy fleet risk management in a space exposed to tough-to-manage losses and increased regulation.

According to Point Predictive, outdated verification processes enabled synthetic fraud to drive a $7.9 billion cost to the US auto industry in 2023. Beyond that expense, antiquated verification leads to loss of use of vehicles, repair costs, business interruption, and liability risk—each of which is difficult to quantify.

Compounding the matter, recent changes to the Federal Trade Commission’s Safeguards Rule are already reshaping compliance requirements for auto dealerships, OEMs, and lenders. Those groups are subject to fines of up to $51,744 per violation (such as a verification event) if they do not comply with requirements for protecting sensitive customer data, including insurance coverage. Beyond the fines, failure to comply with regulations carries the additional cost of legal fees and settlements.

CheckMy Driver, the Modives patent-pending insurance verification application, and CheckMy ID address these new compliance requirements with a secure, automated, and real-time solution for insurance and ID verification, protecting customer data and reducing dealership liability.

The collaboration seamlessly integrates CheckMy Driver and CheckMy ID into Connexion’s fleet and rental management platform, enhancing dealers’ operational efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and unlocking new revenue streams.

Together, Connexion and Modives are modernizing automotive fleet operations, improving compliance, customer experience, and profitability.

“Connexion Mobility’s high-volume operations present a unique opportunity to set a new standard for efficiency and security in the automotive sector,” said Modives CEO Fred Waite. “By integrating CheckMy Driver and CheckMy ID into their dealers’ workflows, Connexion not only empowers dealers to mitigate risks but also leverages the resulting unique customer data for revenue-generating activity.”

Beyond mitigating risk and improving operational efficiency, the integration creates a better consumer experience, unlocking “Express Check-in” capability and boosting dealers’ CSI. By leveraging insurance and identity verification data, dealerships can identify prime sales moments for vehicle upgrades, new car purchases, and ancillary products like warranties and vehicle service contracts (VSCs). This approach transforms traditional, service-based courtesy rental transactions into profitable customer acquisition channels.

“This partnership exemplifies how technology can empower dealerships to reimagine their operations,” said Connexion Mobility CEO Aaryn Nania. “By turning routine transactions into strategic opportunities, we are not only enhancing customer experiences and protecting OEMs and dealers’ businesses, but also helping our dealers uncover new revenue potential. CheckMy Driver and CheckMy ID are the perfect complement to our mission of delivering valuable innovation to the automotive industry.”

About Modives

Modives makes insurance verification and monitoring easy during auto and property transactions for life events, reducing time, cost, and risk for its partners while creating a better customer experience. The Modives application for auto insurance verification is the only real-time, automated insurance verification and monitoring process that checks coverage is in place directly with carriers, interpreting insurance data with AI to confirm it is active, accurate, and adequate and providing remediation and embedded insurance options if it isn’t. For more information or for press inquiries, please contact MediaRelations@Modives.com or visit Modives.com.

About Connexion Mobility

Connexion is a public, enterprise-grade, mobility software company servicing the global Automotive Retail industry. Its mission is to be the Connexion between Fleet Owners and the Future of Mobility, starting with courtesy transportation. The Company’s proprietary OnTRAC and Connexion platforms incorporate embedded telemetry, fleet management, contract management and data analytics tools to help OEMs and dealerships move people, parts, and vehicles. Connexion powers courtesy transportation for thousands of dealerships across the US, maximizing their asset utilization and increasing operational efficiency, whilst elevating the end-customer experience. For more information, visit ConnexionMobility.com.