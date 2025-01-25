Power Integrations’ Latest MotorXpert Software Drives FOC Motors Without Shunts or Sensors

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated

circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, announced MotorXpertT v3.0,

a software suite for configuration, control and sensing of BLDC inverters

that utilize the company’s BridgeSwitchT motor-driver ICs. The latest

release of the software incorporates Power Integrations’ shuntless and

sensorless technology for field-oriented control (FOC), adding support for

advanced modulation schemes and unconditional startup under any load

condition, along with significant improvements to the host user interface

and debugging tools.

Cristian Ionescu-Catrina, product marketing manager at Power Integrations

said: “MotorXpert simplifies single- and three-phase sensorless motor-drive

designs. In this version 3.0 release, we have added a two-phase modulation

scheme, which is ideal for applications that work in high temperature

environments such as hot-water circulation pumps. The new modulation reduces

inverter switching losses by 33 percent. Version 3.0 also features a

five-fold improvement to our waveform visualization tool and an enhanced

zoom function, giving developers substantially more information for motor

tuning and debugging.”

MotorXpert 3.0 comprises three main sections:

Sophisticated mathematical algorithms resident on the local MCU or DSP

construct accurate feedback signals from the BridgeSwitch IC and provide

real-time control of the switching patterns.

A host-side application interprets inverter actions and displays critical

data in actionable format for engineering analysis.

The easy-to-use control interface permits development engineers to

experiment and quickly converge to a final product.

MotorXpert suite is MCU-agnostic and includes a comprehensive porting guide

to simplify deployment with a wide range of MCUs. It is implemented in

common C language to MISRA standards.

The MotorXpert v3.0 host-side application includes a graphical user

interface with Power Integrations’ digital oscilloscope visualization tool

that makes it easy to design and configure parameters and operation and

simplifies debugging. Parameter tool tips and a tuning assistant improve the

development process, and the intuitive parameter list provides easy motor

tuning. The new version also features both V/F and I/F control, which

permits motor startup in any load condition. A selectable two-phase

modulation scheme allows developers to trade off temperature of the inverter

vs torque ripple which is beneficial in applications such as hot water

circulation pumps, reducing heatsinking requirements and enclosure cost.

Development time is greatly reduced by the included single- and three-phase

code libraries with sensorless support, reference designs, and other tools

such as a power supply design and analysis tool.

The BridgeSwitch IC is a half-bridge motor driver of low RDSON FREDFET

switches, controllers and drivers in a thermally efficient package.

Sensorless feedback, fault reporting, and self and load protection are also

available for applications from 30 W to 1 HP (750 W).

Applications include indoor and outdoor air conditioning fans, refrigerator

compressors, fluid pumps, washing machine and dryer drums, range hoods,

industrial fans and heat pumps.

Availability & Resources

MotorXpert v3.0 is available at no cost with an end-user license agreement.

The software suite comes with a quick start guide, software manual, MCU

porting guide, single- and three-phase software libraries and a video

tutorial. For further information, contact a Power Integrations sales

representative or one of the company’s authorized worldwide

distributors-DigiKey, Newark, Mouser and RS Components, or visit power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor

technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are

key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of

renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of

power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more

information, please visit www.power.com.