QNX Drives Automotive Innovation at CES 2025

The 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) remains the premier platform for
groundbreaking innovation, and this year, QNXR once again stood out,
showcasing its transformative role in shaping secure, connected mobility.
As the automotive industry accelerates toward smarter, more interconnected
vehicles, QNX leads the charge with foundational software solutions that
help OEMs develop standout vehicles faster, more efficiently, and with
unwavering precision.
At CESR 2025, QNX unveiled exciting advancements alongside a fresh new look
as part of its rebrand. Through a series of dynamic demo stations, QNX
highlighted three core themes:
Building the Community: With QNX Everywhere, we empower developers by
fostering a robust ecosystem.
Cloud-First Approach: By enabling seamless integration, scalability, and
future-ready solutions, QNX is redefining developer enablement.
Simplifying Complexity: With a commitment to open standards, a
mixed-criticality approach, and world-class engineering practices, QNX
ensures projects meet the highest standards of performance, safety,
security, and reliability.
Here’s a closer look at the key announcements set to redefine the future of
automotive technology.
Relaunch of the QNX Brand
At CES 2025, a divisional name change and the relaunch of the QNX brand was
announced. The move represents an important milestone in QNX’s storied
history and a recognition of its potential to play an even bigger role in
powering the next generation of software-defined vehicles and
mission-critical systems.
“Relaunching the QNX brand is an important step in BlackBerry’s broader
strategy to increase our visibility and fortify our leadership within the
automotive and embedded industries, with a view to better positioning us for
sustained growth and success,” said John J. Giamatteo, CEO at BlackBerry.
“The values that QNX stands for have always been a cornerstone for our
customers and this brand relaunch honors that strong history while setting
the stage for the division to fire on all cylinders and drive smarter,
safer, and faster innovation through precision-engineered performance.”
QNX Everywhere
QNX doubled down on developer support at CES 2025, fueling embedded software
innovation. By making its high-performance foundational software more
broadly available for non-commercial use, embedded systems learning,
experimentation, and innovation are now easier on QNX.
“Software engineering is the cornerstone of our future, enabling us to
tackle society’s most complex challenges, from autonomous driving to robotic
surgery,” said Grant Courville, SVP, Products and Strategy, QNX. “As our
reliance on intelligent, connected technologies grows, initiatives like QNX
Everywhere are crucial in making learning more accessible, providing
developers with cutting-edge tools and technologies to fuel exploration,
creativity, and problem-solving like never before. We’re thrilled to expand
access to QNX software for non-commercial use on a large-scale basis for the
first time ever, and we can’t wait to see the countless innovations it’s
sure to spark.”
As part of the rollout, QNX has added dedicated developer relations
specialists who will actively engage within the GitLab and GitHub
communities and QNX developer forums on Reddit (r/QNX) and Stack Overflow
(#QNX).
Volvo EX90
At CES, a Volvo EX90 production vehicle running QNX software across multiple
domains showcased the industry’s trust in QNX as the foundation for
mission-critical systems. With over 255 million production vehicles
worldwide powered by QNX, this demonstration highlighted its proven
reliability, scalability, and domain flexibility.
In this vehicle, QNX powers the digital cockpit controllers (Qualcomm-based)
with its safety-certified hypervisor, enabling safe and efficient
virtualization. It also supports body controllers (Nvidia-based) with its
ISO 26262 ASIL-D certified safety OS, managing critical functions like
cameras, LiDAR, HVAC, and braking systems. For autonomous driving
controllers, QNX leverages high-performance Nvidia processors to ensure
consistent and reliable performance in complex environments.
This versatility across safety, infotainment, and advanced driver assistance
systems underscores why leading automotive manufacturers continue to rely on
QNX for their production vehicles.
QNX Cabin
QNX launched an industry-first automotive software Solution to accelerate
digital cockpit development, simplifying the building of high-performance,
software-defined digital cockpits for cutting-edge in-vehicle experiences.
QNX Cabin solves the problem of developing in mixed-criticality
environments, blending safety-critical features (e.g. Advanced Driver
Assistance Systems) running on the safety-certified QNXR Operating System
(OS) with consumer applications delivered via guest operating systems
including Android Automotive and Linux.
“Designing, developing, and maintaining a digital cockpit is challenging,
especially for globally deployed engineering organizations that rely on
cloud-based development but still need safety, security, and reliability,”
said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product, Engineering and
Services at QNX. “We are committed to reducing developer friction,
accelerating time to market, and enabling the creation of next-generation
software-defined automotive experiences. QNX has built a legacy of trust and
expertise across industries, including over two decades in automotive
software. Today, we combine this foundation with a cloud-first embedded
development approach to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”
Microsoft and QNX Collaborate
Also at CES 2025, QNX announced a collaboration with Microsoft to make it
easier for automakers to build, test, and refine software within the cloud,
accelerating the development of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).
As part of the collaboration, the QNX Software Development Platform (SDP)
8.0 will soon be available on Microsoft Azure, providing developers with a
robust and proven cloud environment to create, test, and integrate the
software that will power next-generation automotive and IoT applications.
“This collaboration bolsters our commitment to empowering the automotive
industry with cutting-edge technology to accelerate innovation,” said Dayan
Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing & Mobility, Microsoft.
“By combining the strengths of Microsoft Azure and QNX, we’re enabling OEMs
to deliver on the promise of the Software-Defined Vehicle.”
QNX, Vector and TTTech Auto Join Forces
Together with Vector and TTTech Auto, QNX announced a multi-year, global
agreement to collaborate, develop and market a foundational vehicle software
platform that will end the cumbersome and costly process of software
integration, empowering automakers to shift their focus to delivering
innovative consumer-facing applications that build brand loyalty,
differentiation, and value. The pre-integrated, lightweight vehicle software
platform is certified to the automotive industry’s highest functional safety
(ISO 26262 ASIL D) and security (ISO 21434) standards.
CES 2025 Final Thoughts
While CES often highlights technologies that are still years away from
becoming reality, the innovations showcased by QNX are ready to drive
transformation today. With proven solutions built for the present and the
future, the road ahead for automotive innovation has never been clearer-or
closer.
