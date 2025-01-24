Conversica Announces Groundbreaking Car Buying Experience with New AI Agents For Automotive Dealerships

Agentic AI with Inventory Launches at NADA to Provide Car Buyers 24/7 Real-Time Access to New and Used Inventory with 100% Brand-accurate Responses

Conversica, Inc., the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions for enterprise revenue teams, today announced the introduction of its new AI Agents powered by AnswersIQ for Auto, its proprietary product solution featuring auto inventory capabilities. Conversica’s new AI agents now support dealerships in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom with real-time data encompassing over 84,000 dealerships and OEM microsites, and covering nearly 220 million unique auto VINs. The announcement is being made in tandem with the week of NADA Show 2025 being held in New Orleans, January 23-26, 2025.

Engineered specifically for the automotive industry, Conversica’s AI Agents for Auto enable access to live, up-to-the-minute inventory data for each dealership and provide prospective auto buyers with seamless, personalized car buying experiences. Regardless of a dealer’s merchandising platform, the company’s advanced content system fuels its AI agents with the knowledge necessary to enable real-time access to all vehicle information including vehicle descriptions, imagery, pricing, features/options, technical specifications, history, and VIN decoding with production data, engine details, and more.

“In the fast-paced market of car dealerships, Conversica’s AI Agents powered by AnswersIQ for Auto address complex customer inquiries, differentiating our offering with consistent and accurate answers that provide real-time inventory updates. This instantly translates into the difference between securing a sale or losing it,” said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica.

Currently, car buyers face frustration with the lack of instant communication from dealerships that fall short of providing accurate information, vehicle availability, car features, and financing options outside of business hours. Conversica’s AnswerIQ’s for Auto now includes AI-powered real-time inventory access enabling customers to instantly see what vehicles are available and compare features at any time via email, chat, and SMS. Dealers can now provide accurate answers to questions, eliminating the communication delays and gaps that car buyers traditionally experience; and sales teams can focus on prioritizing and converting engaged, informed customers into buyers. Conversica Agents will also attempt to match users with similar vehicles if the dealership does not have a specific make/model or feature/function.

In March 2020, Conversica launched its first GenAI solution, Answers, partnering with Google. Since then, the company has expanded relationships with industry leaders such as Meta and OpenAI to provide its fourth generation offering, now called AnswersIQ.

“Conversica’s experience with GenAI over the last five years has been focused on serving the Fortune 500, and providing the most secure, brand-safe AI solutions across highly regulated industries, such as banking. This 5-year development has now been specifically tailored for auto dealerships, demonstrating our dedication to helping customers address their most critical challenges that directly impact their revenue. Adding AnswersIQ to over 50 out-of-the-box Agentic AI Workflows covering leading auto sales and service use-cases is a game-changer. Our auto clients do nothing to their existing AI campaigns. They just sit back and watch the customer experience improve by orders of magnitude,” added Kaskade.

About Conversica

Conversica AI agents deliver two-way conversations that activate all parts of the funnel with precision, proactively increasing conversions and growth. Whether the focus is converting leads, closing deals or growing existing customers, Conversica’s Powerfully Human® conversations are informed by the industry’s most advanced enterprise-class, self-learning AI models derived from billions of human interactions over more than a decade. Conversica AI agents are smart enough to hold meaningful dialog in real-time across the entire customer lifecycle and smart enough to seek out and fill the ‘conversation gaps’ in the funnel, delivering the right message at the right time to put any hint of interest on the fast track to conversion. Attack each gap and slowdown point in the buyer journey with precision, influencing and persuading leads, prospects and customers through automated 1:1 interactions tailored to the unique needs of each contact.