6 Common Myths About Motorcycle Accident Claims

imagesource

Motorcycle rides can be adventurous and provide you with a sense of freedom, but they can be traumatic when you are involved in a motorcycle accident. It will lead to serious injuries, emotional distress, and financial burden.

If you’re involved in a motorcycle accident, you have the right to seek full compensation for your injuries and losses. However, many riders hesitate to file a claim because of various myths surrounding motorcycle accident claims.

So, it is good to understand the truth behind these myths and receive fair compensation for your losses. In this blog, we will share six common myths about motorcycle accident claims, empowering you to seek the justice you deserve.

Motorcyclists are Always at Fault in Accidents

One of the most common myths about motorcycle accidents, which is everywhere, is that motorcyclists are always the reason for an accident. This stereotype is not only inaccurate but also unfair.

While careless or inexperienced riders can cause motorcycle accidents, the other party can also be responsible for the crash. Motorcycle accidents are frequently the result of other drivers’ negligence.

For example, cars and trucks might fail to yield, change lanes without signaling, or fail to notice a motorcyclist in their blind spots. In many cases, motorcyclists are the victims of these accidents, not the cause. Therefore, motorcycle riders have the proper right to get compensation when another party is negligent in the accident.

Helmet Use Limits Injury Claims

Wearing a helmet is a standard safety measure and can reduce the severity of injuries in a motorcycle accident. But the idea that wearing a helmet invalidates an injury claim is false. In most states, not wearing a helmet doesn’t prevent you from filing a personal injury claim, even if you suffer serious injuries.

What matters in an accident claim is whether the other party’s negligence caused the crash and the extent of the injuries you sustained. Whether or not you were wearing a helmet is only one factor among many that will be considered when assessing the damages.

Injuries from Motorcycle Accidents are Always Severe

While it’s true that motorcycle accidents tend to cause more severe injuries compared to car accidents, not all motorcycle accidents result in life-threatening injuries. Many riders only experience minor cuts, bruises, or sprains.

However, even seemingly minor injuries can lead to unexpected medical expenses, and long-term consequences may not be immediately apparent.

For example, whiplash or soft tissue injuries can worsen over time, causing chronic pain or requiring ongoing medical attention. For this reason, it’s important to seek medical care after any motorcycle accident, regardless of the severity of your injuries, and to document everything for your claim.

You Have Plenty of Time to File a Claim

Many people think they have a lot of time to file a motorcycle accident claim, but this is a myth. In reality, there are time limits, known as the statute of limitations, that define the timeframe for filing a motorcycle accident claim.

The statute of limitations for personal injury claims can vary from state to state, but it is usually two to three years from the accident date for motorcycle accidents. Missing this deadline can result in losing your right to seek compensation.

You Don’t Need a Lawyer to Handle a Motorcycle Accident Claim

While it’s possible to handle a motorcycle accident claim on your own, especially in minor cases, it’s always advisable to seek legal counsel. Insurance companies often try to minimize payouts, and they may attempt to reduce your compensation or even reject your claim when you’re handling the case alone.

A personal injury lawyer specializing in motorcycle accidents can provide the support and guidance you need when dealing with insurance companies. A skilled attorney can gather evidence, negotiate with insurance companies, and, if necessary, represent you in court. They can also help you understand your full compensation options, such as medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

The Motorcycle Accident Claims Process is Expensive

Many riders don’t pursue claims because they believe the process is expensive. But the reality is that many lawyers offer free consultations and work on a contingency fee basis. It means you don’t pay unless you win your case.

They will take some percentage of the settlement amount you receive as their fee, and they will also discuss all those details regarding the percentage and additional legal costs in the free consultation session itself.

Conclusion

While myths surrounding motorcycle accident claims can often create confusion, it’s important to distinguish them from facts. Before filing a motorcycle accident claim, carefully analyze the actual details of your situation and consider the existing myths to decide how to proceed with it.

Consult an experienced motorcycle accident attorney to help clarify these complexities and ensure you receive the compensation you deserve.