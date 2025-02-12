CGD’S SVP OF GLOBAL SALES, HENRYK DABROWSKI TO SPEARHEAD COLLABORATION WITH TOP TIER ACCOUNTS

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make greener electronics simpler to design and implement, has announced that Henryk Dabrowski, appointed as SVP of Global Sales at the innovative GaN IC company last year, will lead CGD’s global sales strategy, building on the successes to date, by expanding into additional markets exploiting the significant advantages that ICeGaN offers. As part of that expansion, CGD is growing its sales organisation and will be hiring regional sales managers for both EMEA and North America, who will report to Dabrowski.

HENRYK DABROWSKI | SVP OF GLOBAL SALES, CGD “GaN is now generally acknowledged to be a disruptive power semiconductor technology with an established growth trajectory, enabling high efficiency, high power density and miniaturisation. It is a perfect opportunity for CGD, which has demonstrated the ruggedness, reliability and ease of use of its ICeGaNR GaN IC technology. I am, therefore, delighted to be leading the sales focus as we scale up with major global customers in applications including servers, data centres, inverters, industrial power supplies and, in the near future, automotive EV applications.”

GIORGIA LONGOBARDI | CEO & CO-FOUNDER, CGD “I am thrilled to have Henryk onboard. His extensive industry expertise, strategic vision and proven success will enable CGD’s rapid expansion into new markets world-wide. As the demand for power significantly increases due to AI and the electrification of vehicles, I am confident that Henryk’s expertise will be key to accelerating commercial adoption of CGD’s effortless and energy-efficient ICeGaNR GaN ICs.”

Dabrowski has over 30 years’ experience in technology design, commerce and sales leadership. Most recently, he built and led sales and applications teams for Vicor in EMEA. A Chartered Engineer (CEng) with the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Dabrowski previously held commercial roles at Texas Instruments and Infineon, and also has experience within the distribution sales channel.

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD’s ICeGaNR technology is proven suitable for high-volume production, and the company is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University, and its founders, CEO Dr. Giorgia Longobardi, and CTO Professor Florin Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD’s ICeGaN HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly growing IP portfolio, which is a result of the company’s commitment to innovation. The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team, combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market, has been fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.