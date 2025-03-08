ExxonMobil celebrates 100 years of Mobil™ Delvac™ Lubricants

In 2025, the Mobil Delvac brand celebrates its 100th anniversary, marking a century of innovation in diesel engine lubrication. Today, the Mobil Delvac brand is globally recognized for continually pushing the limits of engine performance and endurance.

Honoring a Century of Excellence

To commemorate this milestone, and to honor the generations of customers and employees who have consistently set new standards for excellence, the Mobil Delvac team will highlight the most significant stories from the brand’s history throughout the year. These stories will showcase Mobil Delvac customers who redefined possibilities, fleets that connected the world, engineers who developed groundbreaking formulas, and many others.

"Just like our customers, Mobil Delvac products give 100 percent day-in and day-out," said Dave Hergenrether, Vice President of Finished Lubricants at ExxonMobil. "To work with the best, you have to be the best. This celebration is a century in the making and motivates us to keep outdoing ourselves and pushing the boundaries of what's possible for years to come."

A Legacy of Innovation

The anniversary celebration will honor the rich history of the Mobil Delvac brand. Established in 1925, DELVAC stands for “Diesel Engine Lubricant by Vacuum Oil.” Initially created to support the emerging diesel industry, the brand demonstrated remarkable resilience against global challenges, eventually becoming the gold standard across multiple industries.

Throughout the century, Mobil Delvac teams have made diesel technology indispensable worldwide. They enhanced cargo truck reliability for efficient material flow, improved machine resilience in harsh climates, and developed lubricant analysis programs for better operational planning.

“We are proud to have played a key role in defining the industry for the past century,” said Mobil Delvac Global Brand Manager Kapil Mittal. “We have become a mainstay by matching the dedication, innovation, and perseverance of the leaders we work with. We look forward to continuing to define and explore new frontiers as we move forward.”

Looking Ahead

As the world evolves, Mobil Delvac remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence. The expansion of global highway systems and rising consumer demands have highlighted the diesel engine’s endurance and all-weather performance. Emissions regulations led to the development of exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) technology, which in turn spurred the creation of new lubricants and enhanced the efficiency of internal combustion engines.

The Mobil Delvac team’s anniversary celebration will spotlight these advancements and more, showcasing the brand’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of possibility.

About the Mobil™ Delvac™ Brand

With a century of experience and innovation, the Mobil Delvac brand is a recognized leader in advanced heavy-duty lubricants. Trusted by innovators and disruptors alike, Mobil Delvac products keep equipment running at peak condition, extend oil drain intervals, and reduce costs1 through lower lubricant consumption and labor expenses.

To learn more, visit our Mobil Delvac product site: https://www.mobil.eu/en-gb/lubricants/categories/mobil-delvac