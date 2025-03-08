CGD FOCUSES ON MOTOR DRIVES, DATA CENTRES, SCALABLE POWER AND EVS AT APEC 2025

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make greener electronics simpler to design and implement, will demonstrate at APEC that the company’s ICeGaN® GaN ICs can now satisfy a broad range of applications with higher power requirements, such as servers, data centres, inverters, industrial power supplies and, very soon, automotive EVs to over 100 kW. The company’s new P2 series ICs feature RDS(on) levels down to 25 mΩ, supporting multi kW power levels with the highest efficiency, and a secure supply chain is in place including manufacturing deals with TSMC and ASE, and distribution through Digi-Key.

HENRYK DABROWSKI | SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL SALES, CGD

“GaN is now widely accepted as the technology of choice for mobile device chargers and is now set to supersede traditional silicon MOSFETs in higher power applications. The industry is also beginning to realize that GaN may replace SiC in certain high efficiency designs, due to its lower manufacturing cost. At APEC – one of the world’s most important events for the power industry – we are eagerly looking forward to having in-depth discussions with designers of high efficiency power systems and demonstrating the ruggedness, reliability and ease of use of our ICeGaN® GaN IC technology.”

During APEC, CGD will give the following Industry Session and Exhibitor Presentations:

Unlocking the Potential of Multi-level Inverters with Integrated ICeGaN technologies (Session: IS14.7) As the electric vehicle market develops, there is a continuous drive to look at new and novel approaches to further improve the efficiency of the traction inverter and other electrical subsystems.

Multi-level inverters enable the use of much high switching frequencies and break down the total voltage into smaller steps, which in turn allows for improved efficiency and downsizing of other parts of the system. GaN technology optimizes the benefits of multi-level topologies. CGD’s ICeGaN technology brings a higher level of integration, lower cost, best in class robustness and ease of use.

Presenter: Daniel Murphy, Director of Technical Marketing, CGD

Date: Wednesday March 19, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM – 4:55 PM ET

Location: Level Four, A411

ICeGaN Leads the Industry in GaN Integration – This presentation will demonstrate how ICeGaN technology leads in simplification, cost reduction, robustness, carbon footprint and efficiency of GaN power applications.

Presenter: Peter Di Maso, Vice President, Business Development, CGD

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Time: 12:45 PM – 1:15 PM ET

Location: A301

On booth 2039, CGD will present demos that highlight the benefits of employing its ICeGaN technology in three application spaces:

Motor Drives

 ICeGaN vs discrete GaN circuits comparison in half-bridge (daughter cards) demo board

 High and low power QORVO motor drive evaluation kits utilising ICeGaN and developed in collaboration with CGD

 Half-bridge built using CGD’s ICeGaN ICs in the BHDFN (Bottom Heat-spreader DFN) bottom-side cooled package with wettable flanks for easy inspection

Data Centres

 3 kW totem-pole PFC evaluation board

 Half-bridge built using CGD’s BHDFN-packaged ICeGaN ICs

 Full-bridge demo showing CGD’s ICeGaN ICs in the DHDFN (Dual Heat-spreader DFN) package which has low thermal resistance (Rth(JC)), and can be operated with bottom-side, top-side and dual-side cooling. This package offers flexibility in design and out-performs the often-used TOLT package in top-side and, especially, dual-side cooled configurations.

 2.5kW GaN-based CCM totem-pole PFC reference design targetting LED drivers, industrial brick DC/DC and general PSUs with power range of 500W to 1.5kW

Scalable Power

 New single IC ICeGaN technology platform that delivers over 100kW, enabling CGD to address the $10B+ EV market, currently dominated by SiC, with cost-effective GaN solutions

 Single leg of a 3-phase 800 V automotive inverter demo board, developed in partnership with French public R&I institute, IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN)

 Parallel evaluation board demoing ICeGaN’s higher power capabilities

 Full-bridge demo showing CGD’s ICeGaN ICs in the DHDFN package

GIORGIA LONGOBARDI | FOUNDER AND CEO, CGD

“This is an exciting time for our industry as it embraces the disruptive GaN technology. Although this change from silicon has indisputably shown the power density and efficiency benefits of GaN, only CGD is presenting this new technology in an easy-to-use solution, which has been proven to be the most rugged in the industry. With our technology roadmap which details how ICeGaN will be able to address even EV applications to over 100kW, we are sure designers will be inspired by the possibilities that ICeGaN has opened up.”

