CAMBRIDGE GAN DEVICES SECURES $32M TO DRIVE GLOBAL GROWTH IN POWER SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY

Cambridge University spinout secures Series C funding to expand its operations
in Cambridge, North America, Taiwan and Europe
• Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) develops energy-efficient semiconductors using
gallium nitride (GaN), reshaping the future of power electronics
• CGD’s technology will help electric vehicles and data centres be more energy
efficient, presenting major opportunities in the global power semiconductor industry
18/02/25
Cambridge, UK – Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), a leading innovator in gallium nitride (GaN) power
devices, has successfully closed a $32 million Series C funding round. The investment was led by a
strategic investor with participation from British Patient Capital and supported by existing investors
Parkwalk, BGF, Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC), Foresight Group, and IQ Capital.
Transforming Power Electronics with GaN
Gallium nitride-based devices represent a breakthrough in power electronics, offering faster switching
speeds, lower energy consumption, and more compact designs than traditional silicon-based solutions.
CGD’s proprietary monolithic ICeGaN® technology, which simplifies the implementation of GaN into
existing and progressive designs, delivers efficiency levels exceeding 99%, enabling energy savings of
up to 50% in a wide range of high-power applications including electric vehicles and data centre power
supplies. These innovations have the potential to save millions of tons of CO2 emissions annually,
accelerating the global transition to more sustainable energy systems due to the inherent ease-of-use
that ICeGaN® technology provides to its customers.
DR. GIORGIA LONGOBARDI | CEO AND FOUNDER OF CGD
"This funding round marks a pivotal moment for CGD. It validates our technology and vision to
revolutionize the power electronics industry with our efficient GaN solutions and make sustainable
power electronics possible. We're now poised to accelerate our growth and make a significant impact
in reducing energy consumption across multiple sectors. We look forward to collaborating with our
strategic investor to penetrate the automotive market".
Market Opportunity and Proven Success
The global GaN power device market is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 41%, reaching $2
billion by 2029 1 . At the same time, ICeGaN® is being seen as a viable alternative to existing solutions
using Silicon Carbide (SiC), combining high energy-efficiency, miniaturization, and monolithically
integrated smart functionalities. This will enable Cambridge GaN Devices to have access to a high
power market estimated to be in excess of $10 billion by 2029 1 . With its cutting-edge technology and
market leadership position, CGD is well positioned to capitalize on this rapid market expansion. Having
successfully secured industry-leading customers in their pipeline, CGD has consistently demonstrated its
ability to deliver reliable and impactful solutions, enabling innovation in the sector.
HENRYK DABROWSKI | SVP OF SALES AT CGD
I’m thrilled to see this funding helping to deliver on customer deals we've already closed for CGD's
latest-generation P2 products. This investment will significantly boost our ability to meet the growing
demand for our reliable and easy-to-use GaN solutions."
Global Expansion and Vision for the Future
With a global team of experts, decades of research, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of
GaN technology, CGD continues to deliver solutions that enhance everyday electronics. As the world
advances toward electrification and sustainability, CGD’s leadership in GaN technology offers a pathway
to reduce energy consumption, lower costs, and mitigate environmental impact. By enabling efficient,
compact, and high-performance power devices, CGD is setting a new standard for sustainable power
electronics.
The funding will enable the company to expand its operations in Cambridge, North America, Taiwan and
Europe, and deliver CGD’s unique value proposition to its growing customer base.
This significant investment will fuel CGD's growth strategy, focusing on the continued delivery of highly
efficient GaN products to high-power industrial, data centre, and automotive markets.
JOHN PEARSON | CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT PARKWALK ADVISORS
“CGD is at the forefront of technology that can reduce the energy demands of booming industries, likeArtificial Intelligence and Electric Mobility. It has enormous global potential and widespreadapplications which will see CGD continue to innovate and grow. We are proud to have backed CGDsince 2019 and are excited to be working with an exceptional team and cohort of other investors to
accelerate its global expansion.”
GEORGE MILLS | DIRECTOR – DEEPTECH, DIRECT & CO-INVESTMENTS, BRITISH PATIENT
CAPITAL
“Following years of research, Cambridge GaN Devices have proven the impact of their semiconductor
technology. Their GaN devices consume less energy than their silicon-based counterparts, which both
reduces costs and has a positive environmental impact. It’s valuable technology that now needs long-
term capital to scale.”
