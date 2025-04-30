Asahi Kasei Microdevices and Silicon Austria Labs Achieve Proof of Concept for Integrating Current Sensor Into Power Module

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) and Silicon Austria Labs GmbH

(SAL) have successfully completed a joint proof of concept for integrating a

current sensor into a power module to be used in automotive applications

such as traction inverters and DC-DC converters. This technology enables

energy efficiency, as well as compact and lightweight design for ultra-high

current applications using next-generation SiC power devices.

Market demand for downsized, lightweight solutions with high-resolution

current sensing is on the rise for more efficient inverter systems in xEVs.

To meet this need, AKM is developing the EZ232L, a linear Hall IC for

coreless current sensors. With its high resolution and accuracy, this

technology enhances the efficiency of traction inverters that require

operation over a wide current range.

Traction inverters are the core component that powers the motors of electric

drive systems in xEVs, serving as the bridge between the battery and

electric drivetrain. Specifically, they play a critical role in converting

direct current from the battery into alternating current. To ensure smooth

and efficient control across varying driving conditions-low or high speed,

cruising or accelerating-precise current sensing over a wide dynamic range

is essential.

AKM collaborated with the Austrian research center SAL to conduct a joint

technical verification, using EZ232L to develop a power module that

integrates a current sensor in order to address the limitations of

conventional magnetic core-based current sensing.

“With this joint technology validation, we have set a new standard for

current sensing in power modules, and we are proud to combine AKM’s

expertise with SAL’s research capabilities to achieve this innovative

result. We expect that the power module integrating coreless current sensor

technology will contribute to smaller and lighter xEVs traction inverters,”

said Toshinori Takatsuka, General Manager of AKM’s current sensor business.

“The designed power module offers an all-in-one solution, integrating the

latest direct copper bonded power semiconductors along with gate driving

circuits and current sensing capabilities. Using a standard PCB and

off-the-shelf components, the module provides both flexibility and cost

advantages for small-to-medium production volumes,” said Thomas Langbauer,

Team Lead within the Power Electronics Division at SAL.

AKM will present the results of the joint research with SAL at PCIM Europe

2025, which will be held from May 6 in Nuremberg, Germany. In addition, the

two companies are exploring further collaboration, anticipating a positive

impact on the market.

To learn more about Asahi Kasei Microdevices’ presence at PCIM Europe 2025,

visit https://www.akm.com/global/en/ about-us/events-exhibitions/pc im2025/.

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM, a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a

member of the Asahi Kasei Group’s Material sector. AKM provides customers

with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology used

in magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology used in silicon

semiconductors. AKM’s unique products and solutions are featured across a

wide range of markets, including mobile communication devices and consumer

products, as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment,

and industrial equipment.

Additional information is available on https://www.akm.com/global/en/ .

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the

world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber

business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive

transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every

age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to

sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through

its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Healthcare. For more

information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is

contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more,

visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/su stainability/.