Asahi Kasei Microdevices and Silicon Austria Labs Achieve Proof of Concept for Integrating Current Sensor Into Power Module

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) and Silicon Austria Labs GmbH
(SAL) have successfully completed a joint proof of concept for integrating a
current sensor into a power module to be used in automotive applications
such as traction inverters and DC-DC converters. This technology enables
energy efficiency, as well as compact and lightweight design for ultra-high
current applications using next-generation SiC power devices.
Market demand for downsized, lightweight solutions with high-resolution
current sensing is on the rise for more efficient inverter systems in xEVs.
To meet this need, AKM is developing the EZ232L, a linear Hall IC for
coreless current sensors. With its high resolution and accuracy, this
technology enhances the efficiency of traction inverters that require
operation over a wide current range.
Traction inverters are the core component that powers the motors of electric
drive systems in xEVs, serving as the bridge between the battery and
electric drivetrain. Specifically, they play a critical role in converting
direct current from the battery into alternating current. To ensure smooth
and efficient control across varying driving conditions-low or high speed,
cruising or accelerating-precise current sensing over a wide dynamic range
is essential.
AKM collaborated with the Austrian research center SAL to conduct a joint
technical verification, using EZ232L to develop a power module that
integrates a current sensor in order to address the limitations of
conventional magnetic core-based current sensing.
“With this joint technology validation, we have set a new standard for
current sensing in power modules, and we are proud to combine AKM’s
expertise with SAL’s research capabilities to achieve this innovative
result. We expect that the power module integrating coreless current sensor
technology will contribute to smaller and lighter xEVs traction inverters,”
said Toshinori Takatsuka, General Manager of AKM’s current sensor business.
“The designed power module offers an all-in-one solution, integrating the
latest direct copper bonded power semiconductors along with gate driving
circuits and current sensing capabilities. Using a standard PCB and
off-the-shelf components, the module provides both flexibility and cost
advantages for small-to-medium production volumes,” said Thomas Langbauer,
Team Lead within the Power Electronics Division at SAL.
AKM will present the results of the joint research with SAL at PCIM Europe
2025, which will be held from May 6 in Nuremberg, Germany. In addition, the
two companies are exploring further collaboration, anticipating a positive
impact on the market.
To learn more about Asahi Kasei Microdevices’ presence at PCIM Europe 2025,
visit https://www.akm.com/global/en/
About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)
AKM, a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a
member of the Asahi Kasei Group’s Material sector. AKM provides customers
with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology used
in magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology used in silicon
semiconductors. AKM’s unique products and solutions are featured across a
wide range of markets, including mobile communication devices and consumer
products, as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment,
and industrial equipment.
Additional information is available on https://www.akm.com/global/en/
About Asahi Kasei
The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the
world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber
business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive
transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every
age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to
sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through
its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Healthcare. For more
information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.
Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is
contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more,
visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/su
