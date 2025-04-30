Pickering Interfaces Launches High-Speed PXI Resolver Simulation Modules for Aerospace and Automotive Applications

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and
simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has today
announced the expansion of its 41-670 (PXI) and 43-670 (PXIe) LVDT, RVDT and
resolver simulator modules to include high-speed resolver simulation up to
130kRPM rotation, addressing the growing need for precise and reliable
testing of advanced servo systems in critical industries such as automotive,
aerospace, and defense.
Higher speed resolver simulation has become increasingly important as modern
control systems used in automotive, aircraft, and defense systems use
high-speed resolvers with excitation frequencies up to 80 kHz to improve
signal bandwidth, reduce noise susceptibility, and enhance dynamic response.
Testing embedded software with lower speed resolver simulations can result
in lower fidelity and missed software bugs.
The updated module enables the simulation of multiple resolver pole pairs.
While most electromechanical resolvers have a maximum rotational speed of
20kRPM when simulating-for instance-four pole pairs, the corresponding x4
factor means this becomes 80kRPM electrical cycles to simulate.
“Rather than rely on FPGA approximations, our updated family of resolver
simulators use actual transformers on board,” said Stephen Jenkins,
Simulation Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces. “As a result, our
modules deliver precise, real-world analog signals with high-resolution
angle simulation, ensuring reliable performance even at the highest speeds.”
The 41-670 (PXI) and 43-670 (PXIe) range is ideal for simulating variable
differential transformers (VDT), both linear (LVDT) and rotary (RVDT) types,
as well as resolvers with high-speed simulation up to 130kRPM rotation. They
have two (41/43-670-303) or four (41/43-670-301) banks, each capable of
simulating the output of a single 5- or 6-wire VDT or resolver, or dual
4-wire utilizing a shared excitation signal. This allows the module to
simulate up to 4 channels of 5- or 6-wire or eight.
PXI high-channel density enables the testing of multiple resolver channels
in a compact footprint. And with the addition of built-in relays, the
41/43-670 can also provide short or open circuits for each channel’s inputs
and outputs, reducing the need for external switching for fault insertion
requirements. The programmable phase delay can also be used for simulating
imperfect sensors and cabling, artificially offsetting single or multiple
outputs.
Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard
three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,
availability and contact information can be found on its website at:
www.pickeringtest.com
