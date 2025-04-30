Pickering Interfaces Launches High-Speed PXI Resolver Simulation Modules for Aerospace and Automotive Applications

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and

simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has today

announced the expansion of its 41-670 (PXI) and 43-670 (PXIe) LVDT, RVDT and

resolver simulator modules to include high-speed resolver simulation up to

130kRPM rotation, addressing the growing need for precise and reliable

testing of advanced servo systems in critical industries such as automotive,

aerospace, and defense.

Higher speed resolver simulation has become increasingly important as modern

control systems used in automotive, aircraft, and defense systems use

high-speed resolvers with excitation frequencies up to 80 kHz to improve

signal bandwidth, reduce noise susceptibility, and enhance dynamic response.

Testing embedded software with lower speed resolver simulations can result

in lower fidelity and missed software bugs.

The updated module enables the simulation of multiple resolver pole pairs.

While most electromechanical resolvers have a maximum rotational speed of

20kRPM when simulating-for instance-four pole pairs, the corresponding x4

factor means this becomes 80kRPM electrical cycles to simulate.

“Rather than rely on FPGA approximations, our updated family of resolver

simulators use actual transformers on board,” said Stephen Jenkins,

Simulation Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces. “As a result, our

modules deliver precise, real-world analog signals with high-resolution

angle simulation, ensuring reliable performance even at the highest speeds.”

The 41-670 (PXI) and 43-670 (PXIe) range is ideal for simulating variable

differential transformers (VDT), both linear (LVDT) and rotary (RVDT) types,

as well as resolvers with high-speed simulation up to 130kRPM rotation. They

have two (41/43-670-303) or four (41/43-670-301) banks, each capable of

simulating the output of a single 5- or 6-wire VDT or resolver, or dual

4-wire utilizing a shared excitation signal. This allows the module to

simulate up to 4 channels of 5- or 6-wire or eight.

PXI high-channel density enables the testing of multiple resolver channels

in a compact footprint. And with the addition of built-in relays, the

41/43-670 can also provide short or open circuits for each channel’s inputs

and outputs, reducing the need for external switching for fault insertion

requirements. The programmable phase delay can also be used for simulating

imperfect sensors and cabling, artificially offsetting single or multiple

outputs.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard

three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,

availability and contact information can be found on its website at:

www.pickeringtest.com

