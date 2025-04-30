CGD’S RAGINI JAIN NAMED UNSUNG HERO AT WOMEN LEADERS IN ELECTRONICS AWARDS

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) <https://camgandevices.com/> , the fabless,

clean-tech semiconductor company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based

power devices that make sustainable electronics simpler to design and

implement, is delighted to congratulate Ragini Jain on being named the

winner of the Electronics Weekly Women Leaders In Electronics Award in the

Unsung Hero category. The Awards honour the achievements of inspiring

individuals that drive innovation, leadership and change across the

electronics industry. Ragini Jain was presented with her award at a ceremony

last night, a special evening that brought together industry leaders,

emerging talents, and advocates for diversity in electronics, hosted by TV’s

Maggie Philbin and Electronics Weekly’s Editor in Chief, Caroline Hayes.

Ragini Jain | SEnior Innovation & Intellectual Property manager, CGD

“It is fantastic to receive this award and I would like to thank my

colleagues at CGD and the organisers, Electronics Weekly, for this honour. I

have enjoyed crafting a robust IP strategy for the organisation and I have

been a strong advocate for aligning CGD’s patents with Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs), and fostering a culture of innovation across the

organisation.”

GIORGIA LONGOBARDI | FOUNDER AND CEO, CGD

“Ragini’s relentless dedication, strategic foresight, and transformative

contributions make her the embodiment of an Unsung Hero. Her exceptional

work in innovation and IP management, combined with her commitment to

sustainability, DE&I, and knowledge sharing has created a lasting impact at

CGD. Her ability to thrive behind the scenes while delivering measurable and

meaningful results makes her a deserving recipient of this award.

As well as Ragini’s success, three other members of the CGD team, Emily

Barrow, Dr. Kalparupa Mukherjee and Jin Zhang were also shortlisted for an

Electronics Weekly Women Leaders in Electronics Award. Giorgia Longobardi,

CGD’s CEO, was named Industry Focused Leader of the Year at last year’s

Women Leaders in Electronics Awards ceremony.