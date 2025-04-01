How to Set Up Your Garage with the Right Equipment for Auto Repairs

Whether you’re setting up a home garage to fettle around with your various machines or looking to open something a little more serious in order to service real customers, there are a few things that you ought to consider. While you don’t always need to spend a fortune, this is an industry where money does tend to count, and the more you’re able to allocate towards your equipment budget, the more satisfying you will find the work. Not only this, but the more you invest in the right tools upfront, the less likely it is that you’ll have to keep replacing things, which can slowly decrease your margins over time and is simply a time-consuming task that most people would rather do without.

Car Lifts To Make Your Job Easier

A car lift is utterly vital if you plan to run an auto repair business. And, to be honest, if you have the cash to spend and are an avid fettler, then they can also be a great addition to a home garage. However, the primary point of these devices is to lift the car up to make it easier to access the various parts of the vehicle and perform any oil changes (which will very likely be your most common job). The best part is that they come in various flavors, from your basic 2 post car lift, which is probably as much as most people will need, to the behemoth 4-posters designed to lift heavier automobiles safely. If you already work on cars and have never thought of investing in these devices, it won’t take long for you to really sing their virtues after you’ve got one or more installed. If you operate a relatively large garage, you might consider investing in a selection of lifts so that you’re able to meet whatever cars your customers bring in. If you’re just looking to set up a home garage, then you might even consider eschewing the multipost ones and opting instead for something like a scissor lift (which is generally cheaper and has a weight limit on the lower end of the spectrum).

A Range Of Different Lighting Solutions

Lighting is one of those things that is critical to help a mechanic find faults and repair them. But the peculiar thing is that most garages are dark, dingy spaces with only a few overhead fluorescent tube lights to illuminate what is usually a relatively ample space. Consequently, if you want to make your life a whole lot easier, you will need to buy a set of lighting solutions that can be used in a variety of settings. This means everything from powerful standing lights to help illuminate the entire car to more specific flashlights like those with variable settings and magnets to stick to the hood or wherever you need to light up. The variable lighting part is essential because while you might think you need only those devices with the highest number of lumens when you’re starting at an engine bay for the better part of an hour, lights that are too bright will inevitably cause eyestrain and headaches. If you offer bodywork repairs, you will also need specialist dent repair lights that help you to see where a dent is located so that you know where to start work (although, if you’re starting out and want to save money, a standard shop light will suffice).

High-Quality Set Of Tools

Tools are what make the mechanic. Without a set of high-quality tools, you won’t be able to perform repairs of any significance. While the temptation might be to rush out and take out a second mortgage on your house to afford a set of Snap-On wrenches, you can often find tools that are of equal quality for a fraction of the price. The only caveat here is that you should spend a decent amount and avoid anything that looks like it’s a rebadged version of some low-quality tools from Asia. We have nothing against China, and they do create some pretty decent tools, but the stuff that ends up on Amazon in the cheapest cost section isn’t usually that. In most cases, you will end up collecting different tools as your career progresses and as and when the need for something arises, but a couple of impact guns (battery or air is fine), an air compressor, and enough wrenches and rachets to ensure you have all bases covered ought to be enough as you set up shop.

A Decent Workbench To Perform Repairs

Not all repairs will be performed in situ; some will involve removing the part from the vehicle and repairing it elsewhere. This is where a quality workbench can really come into its own. These benches should have a stainless steel surface and plenty of storage underneath to access the various tools required to carry out specific repairs. The surface should also have upturned edges so that any oil spills are contained on the surface and won’t drip onto your floor. Finally, make sure it has a space to install a vice, as this will be a handy addition and something used almost daily.

Plenty Of Storage Space To Keep Your Tools And Spare Parts In Order

After blowing through your budget on parts and tools, you will need a place to keep everything organized. You can defer to the aforementioned workbench or opt for tool drawers that allow you to store everything in its own little place. For additional points, it’s worth spending an extra few dollars on tool foam, which you can mark and cut out slots for all your tools, then place them in for a very sturdy, elegant tool set.

Safety Gear

We get that plenty of people will be reading this, saying that they’re not like the other snowflakes and they don’t need to wear PPE. They’ll work just like their daddy and their daddy’s daddy and use their hands without needing to remain protected. Well, that’s great until you get a splinter of metal lodged firmly in your eye that requires a trip to the ER, a lengthy aftercare, and a whole lot of money that probably won’t be covered by your insurance because you failed to take the necessary precautions. All you really need is a decent set of safety goggles, ear protection, and a decent set of boots with steel toes. If you want to go further, you can get some knee pads to keep your knees from feeling like they belong to an eighty-year-old, but apart from these items, that’s probably all you need.

Setting up a new garage is exciting, especially if you love tools, engines, and fixing things. The equipment mentioned in this post is only the start, and you will need to perform deeper research into things like diagnostic kits, etc., if you plan on making a real go of this business.