The Role of Surveillance Footage in a Car Accident Claim

Accidents in the US differ from state to state, depending on traffic rules and other conditions.

Data from 2022 shows that the death percentage of US residents in car accidents increased 10% when compared to that of 2019. As per the data, it is reported that around 21,400 individuals have succumbed to their injuries in motor vehicle accident cases in the country. However, if we ever want to file an accident case, from where shall we get the proof?

Is it difficult to get the substantial evidence?

Initially, it might sound a little difficult; nevertheless, one such proof we can’t deny being a solid material for a case is video footage. Let’s study the role of video evidence in presenting an accident case in court.

Car Accident lawyers

In Henderson, car accident cases are extremely high because of busy roads and marketplaces. In an accident case, one must provide enough proof that the driver drove wrongfully and is at fault. These solid proofs are required if you wish to recover financial compensation from the at-fault party.

But you’ll need legal assistance to take full advantage of the evidence you have. This is where a Henderson car accident lawyer comes in.

A car accident attorney usually provides assistance by handling the legal process on your behalf. Your lawyer will work towards recovering your financial losses. In addition to that, they also deal with insurance companies and prevent them from using tactics to delay or deny your claim. Choose a lawyer who will accurately evaluate your case and fight for it.

The Role of Surveillance Footage

CCTV systems are one of the most crucial forms of surveillance, which is commonly used in the US. Most commercial buildings, marketplaces, streets, restaurants, parking areas, etc., often have surveillance cameras that record what’s happening around them continuously.

Traffic cameras- Imagine if two drivers indulge in a dispute over a minor collision and the parties are busy blaming each other. What would you do? Would you get stuck in traffic for hours or complain to the local police? In these situations, the footage from a nearby traffic camera can show how the vehicles reacted and who made the first move. This is the best evidence one can show as proof in automobile accident cases.

Doorbell camera recordings- Modern doorbells have cameras installed within. These capture the happenings right at your doorstep. Such recordings might show what occurred outside or inside your home immediately before an incident. These come in handy in accidents involving cars that are backing out of the garage onto the street.

Helmet footage- These devices capture fast-moving scenes from a personal point of view, offering in-depth details. This is similar to the cameras attached to the caps and helmets of sports personalities on the ground. It provides a different angle on what happened. Helmet footage comes in handy if a motorcyclist witnessed a car accident.

Dashcams- Dashcams in vehicles are those that capture recordings and document events like traffic conditions, collisions from the driver’s perspective, etc. This is also one of the go-to options for evidence collection for a personal injury case claim.