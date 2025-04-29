Why Injured Passengers Should Get the Help of Car Accident Attorneys at Coates Law Office

It’s actually very common for passengers to get left out of the compensation conversation. When two drivers are pointing fingers at each other, or when insurance companies are more focused on liability than recovery, the person stuck in the middle, who is the injured passenger, is at risk of being overlooked or underpaid.

And while it’s technically easier for passengers to prove fault (since they likely didn’t cause the crash), it doesn’t mean the insurance company will hand over a fair settlement willingly. That’s when you need someone on your side who really knows how to fight back and make things right. At Coates Law Office, that’s exactly what we do.

The car accident lawyers from Coates Law Office can help by doing everything it takes to build a strong case, gather evidence, estimate the true value of your damages, and negotiate hard with insurers who’d rather pay you less than what you deserve. And make no mistake, without a lawyer on your side, they’ll try whatever it takes to avoid paying compensation, or at the very least, reduce what they pay.

We’ve worked with countless injured passengers across New Hampshire, helping them hold careless drivers and tight-fisted insurance companies accountable. Whether you were in the car with a friend, a rideshare, or were hit while out on the road, you still have rights, and we’re here to protect them. When you hire us, we take over the legal battle so you can focus on healing.

What We Do for You From Day One

From the moment you reach out to us for a free consultation, we start preparing your case. We’ll investigate the crash scene, secure police reports, talk to witnesses, and gather any available video or photographic evidence.

In many cases, injured passengers aren’t able to collect this information themselves because they’re busy dealing with medical care. That’s why we take that burden off your plate completely.

We also take time to understand how the injury has impacted your life. We don’t just look at the medical bills. We look at your lost wages, the pain you’ve endured, and the ways your injury has interrupted your daily life. This allows us to estimate your damages accurately, not just what you’re owed financially, but emotionally and physically, too.

Insurance companies know what your claim is worth. But they won’t offer you full value unless they’re pushed. We’ve handled enough of these cases to know how they operate, and we’re not afraid to go toe-to-toe with them. We’re not here for quick settlements; we’re here to get you the maximum compensation possible.

Who We Are, and Why That Matters to Injured Passengers

When you’re injured, you need more than just a lawyer. You need someone you can trust to guide you through the process, communicate clearly, and fight like hell for what’s fair. That’s what we promise at Coates Law Office.

Our founder, Attorney Bradford H. Coates, has recovered millions of dollars for clients across New Hampshire. He’s worked on everything from broken bones to wrongful death.

He believes no two cases are the same, even if the injuries look similar on paper. That’s why he takes the time to get to know you, your story, and how the accident changed your life.

Before founding Coates Law Office, Brad worked as a criminal prosecutor. He understands how the other side thinks. That insight is powerful when negotiating with insurance companies or standing in front of a judge. He’s not afraid to push hard, and he knows how to build cases that hold up in court because he’s done it, again and again.