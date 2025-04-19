Worthington Steel named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motor’s 33rd annual Supplier of the Year awards

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE: WS) announced that it was named a GM Supplier

of the Year winner in General Motor’s 33rd annual Supplier of the Year

awards. This is the Company’s fourth time achieving this distinction. It

previously earned recognition in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

“We’re honored to be recognized once again by General Motors for the quality

and commitment we bring to our work every day,” said Worthington Steel

President and CEO Geoff Gilmore. “This award is a direct reflection of our

incredible team, whose passion and dedication drive everything we do. We’re

proud to support GM’s bold vision for the future of mobility and to

contribute to their efforts in shaping the next generation of vehicles.”

GM’s Supplier of the Year awards recognize global suppliers for their

execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A

global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an

organization’s performance across 2024, but also their alignment to GM’s

core values and ambitious goals.

“For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company’s top

global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and

resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances,” said Jeff

Morrison, global chief procurement officer at GM. “Together, we’re helping

bring advanced technology and the industry’s broadest portfolio of vehicles

to market for GM customers.”

This year, 92 suppliers across 12 countries made GM’s 2024 Supplier of the

Year list. For more information, visit news.gm.com.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) is a metals processor that partners with

customers to deliver highly technical and customized solutions. Worthington

Steel’s expertise in carbon flat-roll steel processing, electrical steel

laminations and tailor welded solutions are driving steel toward a more

sustainable future.

As one of the most trusted metals processors in North America, Worthington

Steel and its approximately 5,000 employees harness the power of steel to

advance our customers’ visions through value-added processing capabilities

including galvanizing, pickling, configured blanking, specialty cold

reduction, lightweighting and electrical lamination. Headquartered in

Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Steel operates 32 facilities in seven states and

six countries. Following a people-first Philosophy, commitment to

sustainability and proven business system, Worthington Steel’s purpose is to

generate positive returns by providing trusted and innovative solutions for

customers, creating opportunities for employees and strengthening its

communities.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging

advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars,

trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a

broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s

widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at

GM.com.