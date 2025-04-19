Worthington Steel named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motor’s 33rd annual Supplier of the Year awards

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE: WS) announced that it was named a GM Supplier
of the Year winner in General Motor’s 33rd annual Supplier of the Year
awards. This is the Company’s fourth time achieving this distinction. It
previously earned recognition in 2020, 2021 and 2023.
“We’re honored to be recognized once again by General Motors for the quality
and commitment we bring to our work every day,” said Worthington Steel
President and CEO Geoff Gilmore. “This award is a direct reflection of our
incredible team, whose passion and dedication drive everything we do. We’re
proud to support GM’s bold vision for the future of mobility and to
contribute to their efforts in shaping the next generation of vehicles.”
GM’s Supplier of the Year awards recognize global suppliers for their
execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A
global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an
organization’s performance across 2024, but also their alignment to GM’s
core values and ambitious goals.
“For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company’s top
global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and
resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances,” said Jeff
Morrison, global chief procurement officer at GM. “Together, we’re helping
bring advanced technology and the industry’s broadest portfolio of vehicles
to market for GM customers.”
This year, 92 suppliers across 12 countries made GM’s 2024 Supplier of the
Year list. For more information, visit news.gm.com.
About Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) is a metals processor that partners with
customers to deliver highly technical and customized solutions. Worthington
Steel’s expertise in carbon flat-roll steel processing, electrical steel
laminations and tailor welded solutions are driving steel toward a more
sustainable future.
As one of the most trusted metals processors in North America, Worthington
Steel and its approximately 5,000 employees harness the power of steel to
advance our customers’ visions through value-added processing capabilities
including galvanizing, pickling, configured blanking, specialty cold
reduction, lightweighting and electrical lamination. Headquartered in
Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Steel operates 32 facilities in seven states and
six countries. Following a people-first Philosophy, commitment to
sustainability and proven business system, Worthington Steel’s purpose is to
generate positive returns by providing trusted and innovative solutions for
customers, creating opportunities for employees and strengthening its
communities.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging
advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars,
trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a
broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s
widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at
GM.com.
