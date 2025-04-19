MIKROE Launches 1800th Click board: Stephano-I Click delivers WiFi and Bluetooth® LE connectivity for reliable IoT connectivity

Stephano-I Click from MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that

dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and

software products based on proven standards, is a compact add-on board

designed to add WiFi and Bluetooth® LE connectivity to any embedded

application. A new member of MIKROE’s 1800-strong mikroBUS™ -enabled Click

board™ family, this board features the Stephano-I (2617011025000) radio

module from Würth Elektronik.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “Stephano-I Click is ideal for IoT,

smart home, and industrial applications, enabling low power wireless

communication with smart devices and cloud services.”

The Stephano-I module supports IEEE 802.11 b/g/n WiFi in the 2.4GHz band and

Bluetooth® LE 5 in both peripheral and central roles, offering dual radio

support with a simple AT command interface over UART. It features a 1Mbps

data rate, WiFi output power up to 13.4dBm, and Bluetooth® LE output power

up to 4.5dBm. The Click board includes standard UART communication pins,

hardware flow control, reset and wake-up options, and additional unpopulated

debug and boot control pins for advanced functionality.

Stephano-I Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUS™ socket and can be

used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS™ standard. It comes with the

mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering unparalleled flexibility for

evaluation and customization. Stephano-I Click also features the ClickID

function which simplifies use by enabling the host system to seamlessly and

automatically detect and identify this add-on board.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through

the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.

With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, One New Product/Day,

Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded Wiki™ platform with

more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards,

compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral

boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBrain™

and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100

leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development

boards.