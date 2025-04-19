MIKROE Launches 1800th Click board: Stephano-I Click delivers WiFi and Bluetooth® LE connectivity for reliable IoT connectivity

Stephano-I Click from MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that
dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and
software products based on proven standards, is a compact add-on board
designed to add WiFi and Bluetooth® LE connectivity to any embedded
application. A new member of MIKROE’s 1800-strong mikroBUS™ -enabled Click
board™ family, this board features the Stephano-I (2617011025000) radio
module from Würth Elektronik.
Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “Stephano-I Click is ideal for IoT,
smart home, and industrial applications, enabling low power wireless
communication with smart devices and cloud services.”
The Stephano-I module supports IEEE 802.11 b/g/n WiFi in the 2.4GHz band and
Bluetooth® LE 5 in both peripheral and central roles, offering dual radio
support with a simple AT command interface over UART. It features a 1Mbps
data rate, WiFi output power up to 13.4dBm, and Bluetooth® LE output power
up to 4.5dBm. The Click board includes standard UART communication pins,
hardware flow control, reset and wake-up options, and additional unpopulated
debug and boot control pins for advanced functionality.
Stephano-I Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUS™ socket and can be
used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS™ standard. It comes with the
mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering unparalleled flexibility for
evaluation and customization. Stephano-I Click also features the ClickID
function which simplifies use by enabling the host system to seamlessly and
automatically detect and identify this add-on board.
About MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through
the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.
With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, One New Product/Day,
Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded Wiki™ platform with
more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards,
compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral
boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBrain™
and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100
leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development
boards.
