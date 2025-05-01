ITT Launches VIDAR, A Revolutionary Industrial Smart Motor That Lowers Operating Costs and Drastically Reduces Energy Usage, CO2 Emissions

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced the launch of VIDAR, a first of its kind compact smart motor with embedded variable speed intelligence that lowers energy usage and CO 2 emissions, reduces costs and increases equipment lifespan for industrial pumps and fans deployed in harsh environments. VIDAR, previously marketed publicly as the Embedded Motor Drive (EMD), represents ITT’s entry point into a $6 billion total addressable market for industrial motors.

Each year, roughly $300 billion is spent globally to move fluids for critical applications including food and beverage processing, energy production, water purification and chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing, among others. However, approximately 85% of industrial pumps and fans rely on outdated fixed speed motors and mechanical controls, resulting in excess energy usage and low reliability. Current solutions on the market, including variable frequency drives (VFDs), require costly installation and are space prohibitive in severe, cramped industrial settings.

VIDAR is here to provide a much-needed solution. The innovation is an industrial motor with advanced variable frequency technology in a package that is 60% smaller than current market offerings. VIDAR’s precise motor speed control ensures the customer’s rotating equipment is running at desired flow rates, while also reducing energy and maintenance costs and equipment downtime. ITT’s highly engineered design enables it to seamlessly replace an existing conventional motor as a ‘drop-in’ replacement, eliminating the need for special wiring, expensive VFDs or additional clean room enclosures.

“VIDAR is a game-changing innovation. With it, we are entering a new addressable market for industrial motors. The opportunity for sustainable value creation ahead of us is significant. We are proud of the work that Dan and his team in Syracuse, New York have done over the past six years to make VIDAR a reality, and I cannot wait to see this technology succeed for our customers, for ITT and for our shareholders,” said ITT’s Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi.

VIDAR’s performance capabilities were evaluated and assessed through thousands of hours of rigorous testing in a variety of harsh industrial environments. In one example, replacing a single fixed-speed motor on an industrial pump with VIDAR enabled the control valve to open at 100%, up from 35%, slowing down the pump to about 75% of its maximum speed. This decreased power consumption by 52% and is equivalent to powering 30 average U.S. homes for an entire year – all while delivering the same flow as before.

“VIDAR’s innovative design unlocks energy and cost savings potential by addressing common barriers to efficiency and reliability that have impacted the industry in the past,” said Dan Kernan, Vice President and General Manager, VIDAR. “VIDAR makes the advantage of adjustable speed over fixed speed motors available to more customers of pumps, fans, and fluid process systems through a simplified, combined solution that’s easy to install and simple to operate.”

The first shipments of VIDAR are expected to occur in Q3 2025, and the company expects shipments to increase considerably beginning in 2026. For more information about VIDAR, please visit www.vidarmotors.com.

