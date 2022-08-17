New Research Shows First Implementation of Quantum Computer Vision for Manufacturing Problem

Multiverse Computing a global leader in delivering value-based quantum
computing solutions, and IKERLAN, a leading center in technology transfer
providing competitive value to industry, have released the results of a
joint research study that detected defects in manufactured car pieces via
image classification by quantum artificial vision systems.
The research team developed a quantum-enhanced kernel method for
classification on universal gate-based quantum computers as well as a
quantum classification algorithm on a quantum annealer. Researchers found
that both algorithms outperformed common classical methods in the
identification of relevant images and the accurate classification of
manufacturing defects.
“To the best of our knowledge, this research represents the first
implementation of quantum computer vision for a relevant problem in a
manufacturing production line,” said Ion Etxeberria, CEO of IKERLAN. “This
collaborative study confirmed the benefits of applying quantum methods to
real-world industrial challenges. We strongly believe that quantum computing
will play a key role in providing AI-based solutions to particularly complex
scenarios.”
“Quantum machine learning will significantly disrupt the automotive and
manufacturing industries,” said Roman Orus, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
at Multiverse Computing. “We are pleased to witness the value of early
applications in quantum computing today, such as quantum artificial vision,
and excited to enter a new era of machine learning alongside
forward-thinking partners like IKERLAN as quantum technology continues to
advance.”
About IKERLAN
Founded in 1974, IKERLAN is a leading center in technology transfer
providing competitive value to industry. It offers integral solutions
combining different technological domains in two main areas: Electronics,
Information and Communication Technologies (EICT), and Energy and
Mechatronics. The organization a co-operative member of the MONDRAGON
Corporation and the Basque Research and Technology Alliance (BRTA).
About Multiverse Computing
Multiverse Computing is a leading quantum software company that applies
quantum and quantum-inspired solutions to tackle complex problems in finance
to deliver value today and enable a more resilient and prosperous economy.
The company’s expertise in quantum algorithms and quantum-inspired
algorithms means it can secure maximum results from current quantum devices
as well as classical high performance computers. Its flagship product,
Singularity, allows professionals across all industries to leverage quantum
computing with common software tools. The company also serves companies in
the mobility, energy, life sciences and industry 4.0 sectors.