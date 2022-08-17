New Research Shows First Implementation of Quantum Computer Vision for Manufacturing Problem

Multiverse Computing a global leader in delivering value-based quantum

computing solutions, and IKERLAN, a leading center in technology transfer

providing competitive value to industry, have released the results of a

joint research study that detected defects in manufactured car pieces via

image classification by quantum artificial vision systems.

The research team developed a quantum-enhanced kernel method for

classification on universal gate-based quantum computers as well as a

quantum classification algorithm on a quantum annealer. Researchers found

that both algorithms outperformed common classical methods in the

identification of relevant images and the accurate classification of

manufacturing defects.

“To the best of our knowledge, this research represents the first

implementation of quantum computer vision for a relevant problem in a

manufacturing production line,” said Ion Etxeberria, CEO of IKERLAN. “This

collaborative study confirmed the benefits of applying quantum methods to

real-world industrial challenges. We strongly believe that quantum computing

will play a key role in providing AI-based solutions to particularly complex

scenarios.”

“Quantum machine learning will significantly disrupt the automotive and

manufacturing industries,” said Roman Orus, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

at Multiverse Computing. “We are pleased to witness the value of early

applications in quantum computing today, such as quantum artificial vision,

and excited to enter a new era of machine learning alongside

forward-thinking partners like IKERLAN as quantum technology continues to

advance.”

About IKERLAN

Founded in 1974, IKERLAN is a leading center in technology transfer

providing competitive value to industry. It offers integral solutions

combining different technological domains in two main areas: Electronics,

Information and Communication Technologies (EICT), and Energy and

Mechatronics. The organization a co-operative member of the MONDRAGON

Corporation and the Basque Research and Technology Alliance (BRTA).

About Multiverse Computing

Multiverse Computing is a leading quantum software company that applies

quantum and quantum-inspired solutions to tackle complex problems in finance

to deliver value today and enable a more resilient and prosperous economy.

The company’s expertise in quantum algorithms and quantum-inspired

algorithms means it can secure maximum results from current quantum devices

as well as classical high performance computers. Its flagship product,

Singularity, allows professionals across all industries to leverage quantum

computing with common software tools. The company also serves companies in

the mobility, energy, life sciences and industry 4.0 sectors.