AI Online

Ai INNOVATION, SINCE 1895

ROHM’s New 0603-Size LEDs Optimized for Low-Current, Low-Light Applications

ROHM’s New 0603-Size LEDs Optimized for Low-Current, Low-Light Applications Contributes to improved visibility by reducing uneven brightness and color in indicators and numeric displays

ROHM Semiconductor announced availability of the CSL1901 series of 0603-size (0.6 inch × 0.3 inch) / 1608-size (1.6 mm × 0.8 mm) LEDs, optimized for low-light applications for use in indicators and numeric displays in factory automation equipment (i.e., PLCs) and communication control equipment such as modems and routers.

In recent years, technological advancements in LED elements have resulted in dramatically improved luminous efficiency – leading to increased brightness. At the same time, the market is demanding LEDs tailored to characteristics in the low current range. The reason: higher brightness makes it necessary to design for appropriate luminous intensity and emission wavelengths in applications where interference with adjacent light emitting parts must be considered.

ROHM has developed versatile 0603-size LEDs optimized for low-current drive in low-light applications by leveraging in-house element technology to customize the light-emitting layer of the device. The CSL1901 series reduces visual variations in brightness and color under low-light conditions by optimizing element characteristics of light emission at 2mA using original device technology.

In general, operating standard LEDs (which guaranteed specification at 20mA) at low currents results in brightness and color differences that vary from part to part. Compared to existing products (at 2mA), ROHM’s new LEDs reduce brightness variations by half and color sifting by 3nm, minimizing design manhours required for light emission while improving visibility in indicators and numeric displays.  Furthermore, a lineup of five colors is offered in the highly versatile 0603 size – facilitating replacement due to application and model changes.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to offer LEDs that meet customer needs while improving application design and reducing development load.

Target Applications

*       Indicators and numeric displays in a variety of applications

*       FA (Factory Automation) equipment (PLC and other control devices)
*       Machine tools, manufacturing/inspection equipment
*       Communication control devices such as modems and routers

Availability

*       Available now (in mass production)
*       Available for purchase through online distributors Digi-Key, Mouser and Farnell

Previous posts

Smart manufacturing holds key to future success
Exploring Scenarios: The EV Charging vs. Battery Swapping Dilemma
High-performance plastics supporting the shift to alternate powertrains

Next posts

Massivit 3D to Launch the New Massivit 10000-G to the AM Market at Formnext 2022 in Germany
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces New 650V and 750V Automotive Qualified αSiC MOSFETs for Industrial and Electric Vehicle Applications
Gatik named a TIME Best Invention of 2022 for World-First Fully Driverless Middle Mile Trucking Solution
Share Your News with Ai

Wed. November 16th, 2022

Share this post

Share Your News with Ai

AI Library

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1895, the world's first trade magazine covering the automotive industry.

Start a Zoom meeting

zoom logo

You may have missed

3 min read

Quectel Announces C-V2X Module AG18 to Enhance Driving Safety and Efficiency

2 mins ago John Larkin
2 min read

New R&S NRP90S(N) power sensors for RF power measurements up to a ground-breaking 90 GHz

3 mins ago John Larkin
3 min read

Electreon & Eurovia to Demonstrate Dynamic Electric Vehicle Charging on German Autobahn

3 mins ago John Larkin
3 min read

Electric cars brake reliably with LIQUI MOLY

4 mins ago John Larkin