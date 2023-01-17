AI Online

Ai INNOVATION, SINCE 1895

For exceptional design flexibility: Henkel launches Bergquist gap filler TGF 2900LVO

As modern vehicles become increasingly dependent on sophisticated
electronics, manufacturers require reliable solutions, while ensuring
efficient and cost-effective assembly of key automotive electronics
components such as control modules. As an expert partner to automotive OEMs
and component manufacturers, Henkel Adhesive Technologies is expanding its
portfolio of advanced materials to meet this demand with the launch of its
new thermal liquid gap filler that has been optimized for a wide range of
electronic assembly applications.

Bergquist gap filler TGF 2900LVO is a silicone-based, 2-component room
temperature curable gap filler suitable for use in a wide range of
electronic assembly applications. Thanks to its low volatile outgassing,
Bergquist gap filler TGF 2900LVO is ideal for applications sensitive to
siloxane outgassing.

The ultra-thin bondline thickness enables an excellent and versatile
solution to optimize heat dissipation and transfer in challenging
conditions. Bergquist gap filler TGF 2900LVO also offers easier dispensing
with high shot consistency, making it very suitable for high throughput
manufacturing.

“Representing a new generation of Henkel gap fillers, TGF 2900LVO
demonstrates superior performance that makes it an outstanding choice for
automotive control modules. These designs are ever evolving and find a
versatile solution in the possibility of ultra-thin bondline thickness of
TGF 2900LVO, lowering the overall thermal resistivity of the system,” said
Bart Van Eeghem, Business Development Manager at Henkel. “Thereby this new
Henkel product meets exactly the needs of our customers. The versatility and
longer working time allow to reduce the complexity of the supply chain and
facilitating processability and flexibility.”

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market
positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business
unit Adhesive Technologies is global leader in the market of adhesives,
sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds
leading positions especially in hair care and laundry & home care in many
markets and categories around the world. The company’s three strongest
brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2021, Henkel reported
sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around
2.7 billion euros. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock
index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company
has a clear sustainability strategy with concrete targets. Henkel was
founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of more than 50,000 people
worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common
purpose: “Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.” More information
at www.henkel.com

Previous posts

KUKA to Showcase Automation for Human/Machine Collaboration at ATX West
Entain and McLaren F1 Team open the doors for women to return to work
Autosar (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) members and partners of Autosar include many of the world's leading car manufacturers and suppliers, as well as research organizations and universities.

Next posts

Reell Precision Manufacturing Introduces the DX100 Multi-Axis Hinge
Major NFT Business Initiatives Announced By AllCertified, The Unique Digital Toolkit Company with Patent Pending Technology for Authenticating NFT Autographs
The importance of energy efficiency for automotive manufacturers
Share Your News with Ai

Wed. January 18th, 2023

Share this post

Share Your News with Ai

AI Library

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1895, the world's first trade magazine covering the automotive industry.

Start a Zoom meeting

zoom logo

You may have missed

5 min read

Seeing Machines – Monitoring vehicle occupants through rearview mirror-mounted camera

3 hours ago Ed Richardson
3 min read

Altair Announces Release of Simulation 2022.2 Software Update

23 hours ago John Larkin
2 min read

Decisiv Adds Technology and Strategy Expertise to Drive Ecosystem Growth

23 hours ago John Larkin
7 min read

The importance of energy efficiency for automotive manufacturers

23 hours ago John Larkin