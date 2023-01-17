For exceptional design flexibility: Henkel launches Bergquist gap filler TGF 2900LVO

As modern vehicles become increasingly dependent on sophisticated

electronics, manufacturers require reliable solutions, while ensuring

efficient and cost-effective assembly of key automotive electronics

components such as control modules. As an expert partner to automotive OEMs

and component manufacturers, Henkel Adhesive Technologies is expanding its

portfolio of advanced materials to meet this demand with the launch of its

new thermal liquid gap filler that has been optimized for a wide range of

electronic assembly applications.

Bergquist gap filler TGF 2900LVO is a silicone-based, 2-component room

temperature curable gap filler suitable for use in a wide range of

electronic assembly applications. Thanks to its low volatile outgassing,

Bergquist gap filler TGF 2900LVO is ideal for applications sensitive to

siloxane outgassing.

The ultra-thin bondline thickness enables an excellent and versatile

solution to optimize heat dissipation and transfer in challenging

conditions. Bergquist gap filler TGF 2900LVO also offers easier dispensing

with high shot consistency, making it very suitable for high throughput

manufacturing.

“Representing a new generation of Henkel gap fillers, TGF 2900LVO

demonstrates superior performance that makes it an outstanding choice for

automotive control modules. These designs are ever evolving and find a

versatile solution in the possibility of ultra-thin bondline thickness of

TGF 2900LVO, lowering the overall thermal resistivity of the system,” said

Bart Van Eeghem, Business Development Manager at Henkel. “Thereby this new

Henkel product meets exactly the needs of our customers. The versatility and

longer working time allow to reduce the complexity of the supply chain and

facilitating processability and flexibility.”

