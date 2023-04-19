Comau key player in China to produce Hycan electric vehicles

Comau has supplied Hycan Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. (Hycan) with a highly intelligent welding solution for its framing line. The innovative system ensures multi-model manufacturing of new energy vehicles, high JPH (Jobs per Hour) and a concrete reduction in production losses. Deployed at the Hycan Hangzhou manufacturing base, the flexible automated production system can randomly switch between four different platforms, is fully compatible with the existing manufacturing platforms and is mass producing the brand’s smart, pure electric A06 sedan and stylish, intelligent-driving, pure electric SUV Z03 at a cycle efficiency of 60 JPH.

Hycan Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. (Hycan) specializes in the development of electric vehicles, with a strategic focus on attracting young generations in the Chinese market. Given the diverse preferences of its target users, the need to develop a rich product range in a short period of time, and the rapid iteration of its offer, Comau engineers made sure the highly flexible welding assembly line could keep pace with the automaker’s evolving manufacturing needs. In addition to facilitating the seamless introduction, adaptation and scaling of new Hycan models, it grants Hycan complete flexibility in the future.

The comprehensive solution is based on a customized version of Comau’s Opengate framing system, which grants flexible high-precision body-in-white assembly, and virtual commissioning technologies.

Comau also added a flexible servo positioning mechanism to the conveying system to help shorten the production cycle while ensuring both economies of scale and the ability to meet Hycan’s product diversification needs. With an OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) exceeding 90%, the solution delivers an annual production capacity of up to 200,000 units. And because it can complete random mix production from 1 to 6 models, it allows Hycan to achieve true zero-loss production.

“The results of the first collaboration between Hycan and Comau are very satisfactory. Comau’s innovative technologies and professional engineering management throughout the project have fully demonstrated its position as a leader in body solutions and provided an important guarantee of the processing efficiency and quality for our first model production project,” said Feng Yiqiang, Director of Hycan Intelligent Process.

“This important project in the electric vehicles field is the result of working side-by-side with the Hycan team to achieve their targeted production capacity while meeting their challenging product diversification needs,” explained Gaetano Cantalupo, Comau Head of Countries Cluster APAC. “The highly intelligent framing line reflects Comau’s commitment to improve flexibility and efficiency in body assembly and leverages our longstanding expertise in process and design excellence.”

ABOUT COMAU

Comau, a member of Stellantis, is a worldwide leader in delivering advanced industrial automation products and systems. Its portfolio includes technology and systems for electric, hybrid and traditional vehicle manufacturing, industrial robots, collaborative and wearable robotics, autonomous logistics, dedicated machining centers and interconnected digital services and products able to transmit, elaborate and analyze machine and process data.

With 50 years of experience and a strong presence within every major industrial country, Comau is helping manufacturers of all sizes in almost any industry experience higher quality, increased productivity, faster time-to-market and lower overall costs. The company’s offering also extends to project management and consultancy, as well as maintenance and training for a wide range of industrial segments.

Headquartered in Turin, Italy, Comau has an international network of 5 innovation centers, 5 digital hubs, 12 manufacturing plants that span 13 countries and employ 3,700 people. A global network of distributors and partners allows the company to respond quickly to the needs of customers, no matter where they are located throughout the world.

Through the training activities organized by its Academy, Comau is also committed to developing the technical and managerial knowledge necessary for companies to face the challenges and opportunities of Industry 4.0.

www.comau.com