Autosled Experiences Exponential Growth Heading into the Remainder of 2023

Autosled, a leading provider of digital technology for vehicle logistics,

announced that it has experienced remarkable growth across all areas of the

business- its transporter network, staff, retail automotive dealer signups,

and vehicle moves. In the face of supply chain constraints hitting retail

automotive and an accelerated rate of change impacting the transportation

industry, Autosled has emerged as a disruptive mobility and digital

logistics service provider with a proven track record of excellence.

Founded by brothers Dan and David Sperau, the company began serving dealers

just over two years ago and has increased its vehicle moves by 10X- now

partnering with over 1,000 retail automotive dealerships nationwide. This is

a direct result of Autosled’s intentional focus on excellent customer

service, feedback-driven product improvements, and unwavering business

integrity.

“Our commitment to continuous improvement is rooted in actively listening to

our clients, as they serve as the primary catalyst for innovation within

Autosled,” noted Dan Sperau, Autosled’s co-founder and chief executive

officer. “We’re excited about the technology we have on our road map that

will shift this industry into the future. Autosled’s overarching objective

is to become the largest global automotive logistics platform. While this

may seem ambitious, David and I are resolute in our pursuit of a

frictionless, all-encompassing solution that addresses the problems faced by

our clients and the entire transport ecosystem.”

To accommodate the increase in retail dealership demand and vehicle moves,

Autosled has expanded its transporter network substantially. With a current

nationwide network of over 11,000 transporters and growing, the company has

quickly refined its business operations accordingly.

“We have made a commitment to excellence for our dealer groups, transporters

and direct customers,” noted Marlena Jasso, vice president of operations for

Autosled. “Our team makes sure we incorporate customer feedback into

tangible actions that continue to provide value and savings to our customer

base. We look forward to the continued partnerships and growth.”

In order to support the increase in both vehicle moves and transporter

demands, Autosled more than doubled its full-time staff. Autosled now

employs individuals worldwide that speak multiple languages including:

English, French, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Coinciding with its team’s expansion, Autosled has begun partnering with

automotive manufacturers (OEMs) to provide vehicle shipment efficiency for

both rail yards and ports, while continuing to refine its core products and

services.

About Autosled

Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers,

transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech first

company, Autosled’s web and phone platforms create a marketplace between

shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper and more reliable.

Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic

accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified

transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through

Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with

transporters throughout the process.