Autosled Experiences Exponential Growth Heading into the Remainder of 2023

Autosled, a leading provider of digital technology for vehicle logistics,
announced that it has experienced remarkable growth across all areas of the
business- its transporter network, staff, retail automotive dealer signups,
and vehicle moves. In the face of supply chain constraints hitting retail
automotive and an accelerated rate of change impacting the transportation
industry, Autosled has emerged as a disruptive mobility and digital
logistics service provider with a proven track record of excellence.
Founded by brothers Dan and David Sperau, the company began serving dealers
just over two years ago and has increased its vehicle moves by 10X- now
partnering with over 1,000 retail automotive dealerships nationwide. This is
a direct result of Autosled’s intentional focus on excellent customer
service, feedback-driven product improvements, and unwavering business
integrity.
“Our commitment to continuous improvement is rooted in actively listening to
our clients, as they serve as the primary catalyst for innovation within
Autosled,” noted Dan Sperau, Autosled’s co-founder and chief executive
officer. “We’re excited about the technology we have on our road map that
will shift this industry into the future. Autosled’s overarching objective
is to become the largest global automotive logistics platform. While this
may seem ambitious, David and I are resolute in our pursuit of a
frictionless, all-encompassing solution that addresses the problems faced by
our clients and the entire transport ecosystem.”
To accommodate the increase in retail dealership demand and vehicle moves,
Autosled has expanded its transporter network substantially. With a current
nationwide network of over 11,000 transporters and growing, the company has
quickly refined its business operations accordingly.
“We have made a commitment to excellence for our dealer groups, transporters
and direct customers,” noted Marlena Jasso, vice president of operations for
Autosled. “Our team makes sure we incorporate customer feedback into
tangible actions that continue to provide value and savings to our customer
base. We look forward to the continued partnerships and growth.”
In order to support the increase in both vehicle moves and transporter
demands, Autosled more than doubled its full-time staff. Autosled now
employs individuals worldwide that speak multiple languages including:
English, French, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, and Russian.
Coinciding with its team’s expansion, Autosled has begun partnering with
automotive manufacturers (OEMs) to provide vehicle shipment efficiency for
both rail yards and ports, while continuing to refine its core products and
services.
About Autosled
Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers,
transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech first
company, Autosled’s web and phone platforms create a marketplace between
shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper and more reliable.
Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic
accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified
transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through
Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with
transporters throughout the process.