Continental Strengthens Security of Its Telematics Product Line with Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDPS) Technology from Argus Cyber Security

Continental announced that it has enhanced the security and integrity of its award-winning telematics product line by integrating Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDPS) technology from Argus Cyber Security

Today’s connected, software-defined vehicles (SDV) are more exposed than ever to cyber attacks that could compromise vehicle safety and data privacy. In particular, vehicle electronic control units (ECUs), such as telematics devices, are inherently vulnerable to hacking and other cyber risks.

Addressing this threat, Continental has incorporated intrusion detection as a built-in enhancement option to the existing security features of its telematics product line. Continental will be using Argus’ best-in-class ECU IDPS software to prevent hackers from compromising vehicle networks via connected Telematic Control Units (TCUs). Already deployed by numerous OEMs, Continental’s cyber-enhanced TCUs are expected to be installed in tens of millions of vehicles over the next few years.

“Software-defined vehicles are driving the market today and will continue to set the tone for the industry going forward,” said Jean-Francois Tarabbia, Executive Vice President, Head of Business Area Architecture and Networking at Continental. “Cyber security is critical for protecting our connectivity products and the vehicles in which they are installed from the rising wave of cyber attacks. We see Argus as an integral part of this vision, enabling us to offer the most advanced and innovative telematics and connectivity solutions to our OEM customers.”

Argus ECU IDPS detects and prevents intrusions within vehicle components, helping to reduce cyber risk and facilitate compliance with new regulations and standards. The product’s enhanced ECU protection capabilities are proven on the road and trusted by OEMs and suppliers worldwide.

Continental is the world leading supplier of telematics products for the automotive industry. Its high bandwidth and ultra-low latency TCUs support the latest mobile network technologies, including 4.5G and 5G for real-time vehicle connectivity. Leveraging its hybrid cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) platform, Continental’s telematics products are well-equipped to support cooperative and autonomous driving.

“As one of the leaders in the connected vehicle space and with more than 25 years of telematics experience, Continental understands the importance of automotive-specific cyber security as a value-added enabler for new products and services,” said Ronen Smoly, Argus CEO. “We are working closely with Continental to meet the demand of OEMs for efficient and easy-to-deploy solutions that deliver continuous cyber security over their products’ lifetime.”

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs about 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides in-vehicle and cloud-based cyber security technologies for automakers and suppliers, to ensure that vehicle components, networks and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle.

Argus’ innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 100 granted and pending patents. Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Israel, with offices in USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Korea.