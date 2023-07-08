Helios Technologies Introduces OpenPV

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company), a global

leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls

technology for diverse end markets, is proud to announce the launch of its

newest software product, OpenPVT, a sophisticated set of tools that empowers

software developers to create complex applications for rugged OpenViewT

displays offered by Enovation Controls, part of Helios’ Electronics segment.

“In conjunction with our launch of the OpenViewT product family in first

half 2023, we are excited to offer the next game-changing solution for

software developers,” said Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and

Chief Executive Officer. “We anticipate the launch of OpenPVT to bring

significant benefits to our customers, specifically in the construction,

material handling, and stationary equipment markets initially. Together with

our hardware, OpenPVT will provide revolutionary solutions for customers

seeking to elevate their display programming capabilities.”

The OpenPVT Software Platform contains rich modules and enables diverse

development options with endless extensibility. Enovation Controls offers

OpenPVT as a free download from the company website. A premium subscription

to the OpenPVT Projects feature is available for additional benefits

including over-the-air updates, version management, and collaborative

development. OpenPVT can be downloaded via the support page and the

individual OpenViewT product pages. Currently, the platform is compatible

with Windows and Linux Ubuntu development environments; Mac support will be

added in the future.

“Our OpenPVT software platform is an evolution of our trusted PowerVision

product, made specifically with the modern software programmer in mind,”

said Doug Conyers, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Technology.

“Designed from the ground up to be a modular system, OpenPVT enables

developers to create the UI/UX on our new Linux-based OpenViewT displays

with tools such as Qt and Crank Storyboard. This platform offers experienced

developers the freedom to design and implement their tailored applications

using their preferred tools and contemporary programming languages.”

About Enovation Controls

Enovation Controls is a fast growing and innovative manufacturer of

electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. We are an

international leader in fully tailored solutions for engines, engine-driven

equipment, and specialty vehicles with a broad range of displays, controls,

and instrumentation products. With an internationally diverse team of over

300 employees, we serve customers around the world with global sales,

manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls also partners

directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized

distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com

and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control

and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including

construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles,

marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in

over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the

leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions

through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid

a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public

company in 1997. For more information please visit:

www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.