Helios Technologies Introduces OpenPV

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company), a global
leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls
technology for diverse end markets, is proud to announce the launch of its
newest software product, OpenPVT, a sophisticated set of tools that empowers
software developers to create complex applications for rugged OpenViewT
displays offered by Enovation Controls, part of Helios’ Electronics segment.
“In conjunction with our launch of the OpenViewT product family in first
half 2023, we are excited to offer the next game-changing solution for
software developers,” said Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and
Chief Executive Officer. “We anticipate the launch of OpenPVT to bring
significant benefits to our customers, specifically in the construction,
material handling, and stationary equipment markets initially. Together with
our hardware, OpenPVT will provide revolutionary solutions for customers
seeking to elevate their display programming capabilities.”
The OpenPVT Software Platform contains rich modules and enables diverse
development options with endless extensibility. Enovation Controls offers
OpenPVT as a free download from the company website. A premium subscription
to the OpenPVT Projects feature is available for additional benefits
including over-the-air updates, version management, and collaborative
development. OpenPVT can be downloaded via the support page and the
individual OpenViewT product pages. Currently, the platform is compatible
with Windows and Linux Ubuntu development environments; Mac support will be
added in the future.
“Our OpenPVT software platform is an evolution of our trusted PowerVision
product, made specifically with the modern software programmer in mind,”
said Doug Conyers, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Technology.
“Designed from the ground up to be a modular system, OpenPVT enables
developers to create the UI/UX on our new Linux-based OpenViewT displays
with tools such as Qt and Crank Storyboard. This platform offers experienced
developers the freedom to design and implement their tailored applications
using their preferred tools and contemporary programming languages.”
About Enovation Controls
Enovation Controls is a fast growing and innovative manufacturer of
electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. We are an
international leader in fully tailored solutions for engines, engine-driven
equipment, and specialty vehicles with a broad range of displays, controls,
and instrumentation products. With an internationally diverse team of over
300 employees, we serve customers around the world with global sales,
manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls also partners
directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized
distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com
and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control
and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including
construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles,
marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in
over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the
leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions
through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid
a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public
company in 1997. For more information please visit:
www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.