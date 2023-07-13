Laser Photonics Highlights Its Technology’s Automotive Engine Cleaning Capabilities

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial
developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material
applications, announces key applications for its CleanTech line of products.
“Our laser cleaning technology continues to provide solutions to industry
professionals that save them time and money,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief
executive officer of Laser Photonics.
The laser cleaning technology created by Laser Photonics has multiple
applications in the automotive industry, which include effectively cleaning
automotive engine parts. Corrosion and rust attack uncoated engine
components regardless of their age or condition. Laser cleaning allows for
this corrosion to be quickly removed without damaging the worked-on surface
or material, which can happen when using traditional cleaning methods like
sandblasting.
