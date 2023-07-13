AI Online

Ai INNOVATION, SINCE 1895

Laser Photonics Highlights Its Technology’s Automotive Engine Cleaning Capabilities

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial
developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material
applications, announces key applications for its CleanTech line of products.

“Our laser cleaning technology continues to provide solutions to industry
professionals that save them time and money,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief
executive officer of Laser Photonics.

The laser cleaning technology created by Laser Photonics has multiple
applications in the automotive industry, which include effectively cleaning
automotive engine parts. Corrosion and rust attack uncoated engine
components regardless of their age or condition. Laser cleaning allows for
this corrosion to be quickly removed without damaging the worked-on surface
or material, which can happen when using traditional cleaning methods like
sandblasting.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and
finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or
information on our Service Partner Network, please visit
https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at
fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

Previous posts

Renesas Introduces R-Car S4 Starter Kit That Enables Rapid Software Development for Automotive Gateway Systems
Cycuity Achieves ISO/SAE 21434 Certification for Automotive Cybersecurity Compliance
Aptera Begins Validation Phase for Aerodynamics at Pininfarina Wind Tunnel

Next posts

Share Your News with Ai

Thu. July 13th, 2023

Share this post

Share Your News with Ai

AI Library

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1895, the world's first trade magazine covering the automotive industry.

Start a Zoom meeting

zoom logo

You may have missed

1 min read

Laser Photonics Highlights Its Technology’s Automotive Engine Cleaning Capabilities

13 seconds ago John Larkin
3 min read

Renesas Introduces R-Car S4 Starter Kit That Enables Rapid Software Development for Automotive Gateway Systems

3 mins ago John Larkin
2 min read

Cycuity Achieves ISO/SAE 21434 Certification for Automotive Cybersecurity Compliance

6 mins ago John Larkin
3 min read

Aptera Begins Validation Phase for Aerodynamics at Pininfarina Wind Tunnel

8 mins ago John Larkin