Laser Photonics Highlights Its Technology’s Automotive Engine Cleaning Capabilities

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial

developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material

applications, announces key applications for its CleanTech line of products.

“Our laser cleaning technology continues to provide solutions to industry

professionals that save them time and money,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief

executive officer of Laser Photonics.

The laser cleaning technology created by Laser Photonics has multiple

applications in the automotive industry, which include effectively cleaning

automotive engine parts. Corrosion and rust attack uncoated engine

components regardless of their age or condition. Laser cleaning allows for

this corrosion to be quickly removed without damaging the worked-on surface

or material, which can happen when using traditional cleaning methods like

sandblasting.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and

finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or

information on our Service Partner Network, please visit

https://www.laserphotonics.com /spn or contact our sales department at

fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.