Orion S.A. celebrates opening of its second plant in China

Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a specialty chemicals company, has celebrated the

completion of its first greenfield project – a carbon black plant in eastern

China that will supply fast-growing demand in Asia.

The facility in the city of Huaibei in Anhui province will produce carbon

black for a variety of applications, including coatings, printing inks,

rubber, polymers, fiber and rubber. The site’s two production lines have a

total capacity of 70 kilotons per year.

“The Huaibei facility is a huge milestone for Orion. The state-of-the-art

plant enables us to better support our Chinese customers with products that

are made in China,” Orion CEO Corning Painter said at the Nov. 17 opening

ceremony. “Now we can reallocate production lines in the U.S. and Europe so

that we can increase supply to customers in those markets.”

Orion’s other plant in China is in Qingdao in the eastern province of

Shandong. The facility, built in 1994, produces carbon black grades for

tires, mechanical rubber goods and specialty applications.

Painter commended everyone on the Huaibei project team for overcoming the

extreme challenges posed by the Covid-19 virus.

“Despite the constant disruption during the worst periods of the pandemic,

our employees, contractors and leadership team kept the project on track,”

the CEO said. “As always, we put the safety, health and the welfare of our

people first, providing nutritious meals, warm beds, testing and medical

care. But still, it was the heroic dedication of our team that delivered

this project under extremely trying circumstances.”

