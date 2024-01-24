GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CONSULTANCY TRANSFORMS FOR NEW ERA OF TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

Contechs, the award-winning design and engineering consultancy, has undergone a significant transformation, pivoting towards a future led by ground-breaking technology and innovation.

This overhaul aims to supercharge its global automotive capabilities, setting new standards in the industry, and also marks a new era for the company and its clients.

Contechs works as a strategic partner to the automotive industry, providing innovative design and engineering services to global OEMs, from concept to production. To further reinforce its position in the marketplace, the business is now structured around centres of competence, which cover all disciplines in the product development process, and enables Contechs to deliver the next generation of vehicle programmes for its OEM clients.

At the forefront of this newly formed business structure is the appointment of senior industry leaders to head up each centre of competence. Recently joining the team is Wai Man Cheung from Lotus as Body & Chassis Director, Saad Dar as Head of Electronics, and Paul Higgins as Interior & Exterior Director. These strategic appointments bring a wealth of technical expertise to Contechs and will drive business growth. This is in addition to the appointments of Chris Hamilton as Design Director, formerly Head of Strategic Design at Ford and Jonathan Neale as Global Strategic Growth Director, formerly Chief Operating Officer at McLaren Automotive.

With offices in the UK, Germany, India and the USA, Contechs is a global business and has remained at the forefront of the automotive design and engineering industry for over 25 years.

The company is now embarking on an ambitious growth plan for 2024, which will see Contechs expand its global client base even further. As part of this expansion, a new dedicated team for Connected Car services has been created. This new centre of competence provides OEM brands with the innovation and technology required to create the next generation of software defined vehicles (SDVs) and advanced connectivity solutions.

In sync with its commercial strategies, Contechs has re-designed its engineering methodologies, embracing agile practices. One standout innovation is the integration of digital twin technology by the electrical team. This cutting-edge technology allows for comprehensive evaluation and comparison of battery performance during the conceptual phase, facilitating groundbreaking advancements and collaborations with industry giants such as Siemens and Dassault Systèmes.

Furthermore, Contechs is investing in AI technology across its various centres of competence. This forward-looking approach is set to redefine the industry landscape in the years ahead, underlining Contechs’ commitment to pushing boundaries.

Contechs has also expanded its global recruitment team with the addition of highly qualified specialists in each centre of competence. This enables Contechs to compete in the highly competitive labour market and resource the very best global talent.

Peter Jarvis, Group CEO, Contechs commented: “Driving innovation is at the core of Contechs’ business strategy. Our expanded service portfolio and integration of industry leaders into the Contechs team signals the launch of an exciting new chapter for the business.