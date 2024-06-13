New high channel count microwave MUX modules from Pickering Interfaces on show at IMS 2024

Pickering Interfaces, the leading provider of modular signal switching &
simulation products for electronic test & verification, will showcase its
extensive range of RF & microwave switching, including SPDT, transfer, MUX
and matrix switches with bandwidths from DC to 110GHz, available in PXI, LXI
and USB – as well as its new family of high channel count PXI/PXIe microwave
multiplexer (MUX) modules – on booth 404 at IMS (International Microwave
Symposium) 2024, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington,
DC, USA from June 18-20, 2024.
Part of IEEE Microwave Week, International Microwave Symposium (IMS) is the
premier annual international meeting for engineers involved in all aspects
of RF & microwave engineering theory and practice. It consists of a full
week of events, including technical paper presentations, workshops and
tutorials – as well as the largest RF & microwave commercial exhibition in
the world, with well over 500 companies showcasing the latest in
state-of-the-art materials, devices, components, and subsystems, alongside
design, simulation, and test & measurement tools.
Pickering’s new high channel count microwave MUX family (models 40/42-788)
is based on superior-quality Radiall mechanical microwave switches, with
bandwidth options from 8GHz to 40GHz, and versatile switching
configurations, including single or dual SP8T, SP10T or SP12T multiplexers.
As well as microwave switching applications, the modules also suit many uses
across the RF spectrum where extremely low insertion loss and ultra-high
isolation are critical. “These modules give you the highest RF and microwave
switching performance available within a Pickering switching system,” noted
Switching Product Manager at Pickering, Steve Edwards, “as well as the
highest channel count microwave multiplexer switches available from any PXI
vendor. This can result in fewer switches and associated interconnections
being required for high channel count microwave switching applications,
improving signal quality and ease of programming.”
In addition to the new high channel count microwave MUX modules, Pickering
will also highlight the following RF & microwave switching solutions:
. MEMS-based PXI/PXIe RF multiplexers that deliver 300x operational
life and 60x test system throughput compared to existing electro-mechanical
relay products
. 110 GHz PXI/PXIe microwave switch – supporting 5G and semiconductor
test
. A configurable PXI microwave switch platform that allows RF test
engineers to combine a wide range of high-performance relay types while
minimizing chassis slot usage
. Microwave Design Tool – a free online tool for configuring flexible
PXI & LXI microwave switch products
. Flexible LXI microwave switch platform and turnkey services for LXI
microwave switch and signal routing subsystems – including an LXI microwave
switching matrix demo
. Also on show will be a selection from Pickering’s broad portfolio of
other switching and sensor simulation products, along with its PXI, PXIe and
LXI/USB modular chassis and supporting cables & connectors
Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard
three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,
availability and contact information are supplied on its website at:
www.pickeringtest.com
About Pickering Interfaces
Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &
simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the
industry’s largest range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI,
and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions,
diagnostic test tools, and our application software and drivers created by
our in-house software team to support these products.
Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and
have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering
Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,
Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional
representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We
serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense,
energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more
information on signal switching & simulation products or sales contacts,
please visit www.pickeringtest.com