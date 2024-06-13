New high channel count microwave MUX modules from Pickering Interfaces on show at IMS 2024

Pickering Interfaces, the leading provider of modular signal switching &

simulation products for electronic test & verification, will showcase its

extensive range of RF & microwave switching, including SPDT, transfer, MUX

and matrix switches with bandwidths from DC to 110GHz, available in PXI, LXI

and USB – as well as its new family of high channel count PXI/PXIe microwave

multiplexer (MUX) modules – on booth 404 at IMS (International Microwave

Symposium) 2024, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington,

DC, USA from June 18-20, 2024.

Part of IEEE Microwave Week, International Microwave Symposium (IMS) is the

premier annual international meeting for engineers involved in all aspects

of RF & microwave engineering theory and practice. It consists of a full

week of events, including technical paper presentations, workshops and

tutorials – as well as the largest RF & microwave commercial exhibition in

the world, with well over 500 companies showcasing the latest in

state-of-the-art materials, devices, components, and subsystems, alongside

design, simulation, and test & measurement tools.

Pickering’s new high channel count microwave MUX family (models 40/42-788)

is based on superior-quality Radiall mechanical microwave switches, with

bandwidth options from 8GHz to 40GHz, and versatile switching

configurations, including single or dual SP8T, SP10T or SP12T multiplexers.

As well as microwave switching applications, the modules also suit many uses

across the RF spectrum where extremely low insertion loss and ultra-high

isolation are critical. “These modules give you the highest RF and microwave

switching performance available within a Pickering switching system,” noted

Switching Product Manager at Pickering, Steve Edwards, “as well as the

highest channel count microwave multiplexer switches available from any PXI

vendor. This can result in fewer switches and associated interconnections

being required for high channel count microwave switching applications,

improving signal quality and ease of programming.”

In addition to the new high channel count microwave MUX modules, Pickering

will also highlight the following RF & microwave switching solutions:

. MEMS-based PXI/PXIe RF multiplexers that deliver 300x operational

life and 60x test system throughput compared to existing electro-mechanical

relay products

. 110 GHz PXI/PXIe microwave switch – supporting 5G and semiconductor

test

. A configurable PXI microwave switch platform that allows RF test

engineers to combine a wide range of high-performance relay types while

minimizing chassis slot usage

. Microwave Design Tool – a free online tool for configuring flexible

PXI & LXI microwave switch products

. Flexible LXI microwave switch platform and turnkey services for LXI

microwave switch and signal routing subsystems – including an LXI microwave

switching matrix demo

. Also on show will be a selection from Pickering’s broad portfolio of

other switching and sensor simulation products, along with its PXI, PXIe and

LXI/USB modular chassis and supporting cables & connectors

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard

three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,

availability and contact information are supplied on its website at:

www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &

simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the

industry’s largest range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI,

and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions,

diagnostic test tools, and our application software and drivers created by

our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and

have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering

Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,

Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional

representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We

serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense,

energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more

information on signal switching & simulation products or sales contacts,

please visit www.pickeringtest.com