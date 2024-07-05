5 Most Successful F1 Constructors

Google Images Creative Commons Licenses

Motorsports attracts a global audience. Thousands of fans attend tracks to watch the best MotoGP, rally, and NASCAR races, while millions more follow the action live on television. The Formula 1 championship is a particular favorite, with the Grand Prix staged in the world’s biggest cities, including London, Barcelona, and Monaco. We’re into the thick of the 2024 F1 season, with the next event fast approaching.

Browse the markets

The leading sportsbooks offer odds on the winner of the next Grand Prix, but you’ll also find a long list of specials. These include a podium finish, top-10 finish, points finish, fastest lap, number of finishers, and more. When playing these markets, you’re choosing a driver to support, such as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, or Charles Leclerc. But you can also select your favorite constructor, which will give you a season-long bet.

When opting for a constructor over a driver, you aim to predict which famous carmaker will provide this season’s champion. The options include Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren. But there are many others with a shout, like Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Haas, which are always popular with motorsports lovers. Pick your constructor and follow them throughout the season as they collect points and push to finish on top of the pile.

Which contructors are worth following and will guarantee a return on your wager? It’s worth knowing that early on, there’s no guaranteed way to beat the bookies on F1, and you should avoid any tipster or betting writer who says something different. But there are some things you can do to enhance your chances of making the correct prediction. Many shrewd motorsports bettors like to trust the top constructors, sticking with the names that have won the title in the past and know what it takes to repeat the feat.

Keep reading as we list the most successful constructors in Formula 1 history.

Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari, founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1929, is synonymous with Formula 1. As the only team to have competed in every season since the championship’s inception in 1950, Ferrari holds a special place in the sport. The Prancing Horse has won a record 16 Constructors’ Championships, with their first title coming in 1961 and the latest in 2008.

Ferrari’s success is attributed to a blend of engineering excellence, strategic insight, and some of the greatest drivers in F1 history. Legends like Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, and Alain Prost have driven for Ferrari, contributing to its storied legacy. Schumacher’s era (1996-2006) was particularly dominant, with Ferrari securing six consecutive Constructors’ titles from 1999 to 2004.

Ferrari’s approach combines relentless innovation with a deep understanding of the sport’s heritage. Their Maranello base is a hub of cutting-edge technology where engineering meets passion. Despite recent challenges, Ferrari’s commitment to returning to the top remains unwavering, reflecting their indomitable spirit.

Williams Racing

Founded by Sir Frank Williams and Patrick Head in 1977, Williams Racing quickly became a formidable force in Formula 1. The team’s first Constructors’ Championship came in 1980, and they enjoyed immense success throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Williams’ golden era was marked by Patrick Head’s engineering expertise and Frank Williams’ strategic brilliance. Iconic drivers like Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, and Ayrton Senna drove for Williams, with Mansell and Prost winning championships in 1992 and 1993, respectively.

The team’s use of innovative technologies, such as active suspension and advanced aerodynamics, sets it apart. Although Williams has faced significant challenges in the 21st century, its rich history and commitment to racing remain inspiring.

McLaren

Founded by New Zealander Bruce McLaren in 1963, McLaren has grown into one of the most successful and recognizable names in Formula 1. The team won its first Constructors’ Championship in 1974, and it won further titles in the 1980s and 1990s.

A combination of technical innovation and exceptional driver talent has driven McLaren’s success. The 1980s saw the team dominate with drivers like Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna, who delivered four consecutive Constructors’ titles from 1988 to 1991. The iconic rivalry between Prost and Senna remains one of the most compelling stories in F1 history.

McLaren’s ability to innovate, particularly in areas like aerodynamics and electronics, has kept them at the forefront of the sport. Their partnership with Honda in the late 1980s and Mercedes in the 2000s brought significant success, with Lewis Hamilton winning the Drivers’ Championship in 2008.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Mercedes-Benz, a name synonymous with automotive excellence, re-entered Formula 1 as a works team in 2010. Under the leadership of Toto Wolff and technical director James Allison, Mercedes-AMG Petronas has established a new era of dominance.

The team won its first Constructors’ Championship in 2014, beginning a streak of eight consecutive titles up to 2021. This period of dominance has been characterized by the brilliance of Lewis Hamilton, who won six Drivers’ Championships with Mercedes, and the technical excellence of the team.

Lotus

Team Lotus, founded by Colin Chapman in 1952, is celebrated for its innovative approach and engineering breakthroughs. The team won its first Constructors’ Championship in 1963 and went on to secure six more titles by 1978.

Chapman’s philosophy of “adding lightness” led to revolutionary designs, such as the monocoque chassis and ground effect aerodynamics. Drivers like Jim Clark, Graham Hill, and Mario Andretti brought immense success to Lotus, with Clark and Hill winning multiple championships in the 1960s.