CAMBRIDGE GaN DEVICES TO HIGHLIGHT LEADING GaN SOLUTIONS AT ECCE

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make greener electronics possible, is exhibiting at the prestigious IEEE Energy Conversion Congress and Expo on Booth 319. Now in its 16th year, ECCE 2024 is sponsored by both the IEEE Industrial Application Society (IAS) and IEEE Power Electronics Society (PELS). The event continues to grow, both in attendance and content. ECCE 2024 will feature two-page Late Break Research Briefs, Post-Journal paper presentations, and the standard technical papers. It will also offer special sessions on emerging technologies and industry-oriented topics, and of course, tutorials, which have become a staple element of the ECCE technical program.

ANDREA BRICCONI | CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, CGD

“It is important for CGD that we spread our message that GaN is the future of power electronics, in terms of energy efficiency, power density and smallest carbon footprint, and that our ICeGaN® GaN power ICs are the most rugged and easiest-to-use devices available. Therefore we are delighted to exhibit for the first time at ECCE.”

At the event, CGD will show a number of demos that employ ICeGaN, including:

 3 kW PFC reference design;

 QORVO motor drive evaluation kit developed in partnership with CGD and utilising ICeGaN

 slim 100W adaptor;

 half-bridge, full-bridge as well as ICeGaN in parallel evaluation boards;

 300W PFC+LLC ;

 Single leg of a 3-phase automotive inverter demo board, developed in partnership with French public R&I institute, IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN);

 ICeGaN vs discrete GaN circuits comparison in half bridge (daughter cards) demo board.

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD’s ICeGaN technology is proven suitable for high-volume production, and the company is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University, and its founders, CEO Dr. Giorgia Longobardi, and CTO Professor Florin Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD’s ICeGaN HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly growing IP portfolio, which is a result of the company’s commitment to innovation. The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team, combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market, has been fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.