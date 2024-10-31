Claas Bracklo on CharIN’s Global Standards Drive for Seamless, Universal EV Charging Systems and Future Innovations in Interoperability

Automotive Industries interview with Claas Bracklo, Chairman, Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) e.V.

By Kevin Sullivan

As the Chairman of the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) e.V., Claas Bracklo stands at the forefront of global efforts to establish unified, interoperable charging systems for electric vehicles (EVs). In an era where electrification is rapidly transforming the automotive landscape, CharIN plays a pivotal role in developing a seamless, reliable charging experience that transcends geographic and technical boundaries. Spearheading initiatives such as the North American Charging Interoperability (NACI) Task Force, CharIN is actively working to eliminate compatibility barriers in EV charging. Bracklo’s leadership within CharIN ensures that automakers, component suppliers, charging station manufacturers, and energy providers align on industry-wide standards to create a more integrated charging ecosystem.

CharIN’s influence is amplified through its strategic partnerships across sectors, from automakers to grid operators, fostering a collaborative environment to advance the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard. This work goes beyond ensuring compatibility among EV components; it also involves developing certification processes, crafting best practices, and coordinating with critical standards like ISO 15118. Through these efforts, CharIN is not only promoting interoperability but also empowering EV manufacturers to produce vehicles ready for any charging infrastructure, anywhere in the world.

In this interview with *Automotive Industries*, Bracklo shares insights on CharIN’s approach to overcoming global standardization challenges, discusses the role of ultra-fast charging in transforming long-distance EV travel, and highlights initiatives to support emerging technologies, such as vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration. He also provides a glimpse into the future of EV charging, outlining CharIN’s roadmap for supporting an expanding range of industries, including mining and aviation. As electric mobility continues to gain traction, Bracklo’s insights shed light on the transformative impact of unified charging standards on the global EV landscape and the crucial role CharIN plays in shaping that future.

Automotive Industries interview questions for Claas Bracklo, Chairman, Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) e. V.

Automotive Industries: Hi Claas, what are some of the latest developments CharIN is working on to ensure the global adoption of interoperable charging systems for electric vehicles?

Bracklo: The North American Charging Interoperability (NACI) Task Force is an exciting leap forward for CharIN in our mission to unify EV charging standards worldwide. As electric vehicles become mainstream, seamless charging is essential, and that’s exactly what we’re targeting with NACI. This initiative is designed to eliminate compatibility barriers in the North American EV market by setting clear, industry-wide specifications and standards, such as SAE J3400, which ensures all components work together smoothly.

We’re aligning with critical standards like ISO 15118 and DIN SPEC 70121 to give manufacturers a solid, unified framework, while also developing hands-on guidelines and best practices to make this transition as effortless as possible. On top of that, NACI is driving the creation of certification processes, ensuring that every product meets interoperability standards for a reliable, future-ready charging experience. This effort is about more than just tech specs—it’s about making EV charging effortless and reliable for everyone.

Automotive Industries: How does CharIN collaborate with automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and technology companies to advance combined charging systems (CCS)?

Bracklo: CharIN acts as a dynamic, neutral hub where global industry leaders unite to shape the future of electric vehicle charging. With over 300 members across the entire EV value chain—automakers, charging station manufacturers, component suppliers, energy providers, grid operators, and more—we’re fostering collaboration that drives innovation. Under the CharIN umbrella, these cross-industry partners work side by side, sharing insights, advancing technology, and aligning on standards to create a seamless, reliable charging experience for users worldwide. It’s this powerful coalition that’s bringing us closer to truly interoperable charging systems that make EV adoption easier and more efficient for everyone.

Automotive Industries: Can you explain the importance of synchronizing charging standards worldwide, and how CharIN is addressing this challenge?

Bracklo: Imagine pulling up to any charging station, anywhere in the world, and simply plugging in—no adapters, no compatibility issues, just a smooth, reliable experience. That’s the vision behind synchronizing global charging standards, and it’s essential for making electric mobility a seamless reality. CharIN leads the charge by uniting industry support for open, universal standards such as ISO 15118, CCS (Combined Charging System), MCS (Megawatt Charging System), and NACS (North American Charging System). These standards simplify EV charging worldwide, ensuring drivers can connect effortlessly wherever they are.

Our approach is unique: CharIN unites top industry players worldwide to collaborate on aligning these protocols, harmonizing across regional boundaries. This work ensures that the future of EV charging is truly global, scalable, and user-friendly, making EV adoption easier and more appealing for everyone.

Automotive Industries: What role do you see CharIN playing in the future of ultra-fast charging and its impact on long-distance travel for electric vehicles?

Bracklo: CharIN is paving the way for ultra-fast charging, transforming the potential of long-distance travel for electric vehicles. Here’s how we’re making it happen:

CharIN is at the forefront of High Power Charging (HPC), pushing for charging speeds of 500kW and beyond to make long-distance travel quick and effortless for EV users.

Through the development of the Megawatt Charging System (MCS), we’re addressing the intense energy needs of heavy-duty vehicles, supporting a clean-energy solution for high-demand applications across the e-mobility and industrial sectors.

Collaborating with industry leaders, we’re advancing charging technology that can reach up to 3.75 MW for MCS, drastically cutting charging times for large vehicles and making long-haul electric transportation viable and efficient.

By standardizing HPC systems like CCS, NACS, and MCS, we’re ensuring seamless interoperability across all EV models and charging networks, which means greater convenience and accessibility for every EV driver on the road.

Through these efforts, CharIN is actively shaping a future where EVs, from compact cars to heavy-duty trucks, can match—and even exceed—the convenience and efficiency of traditional vehicles in long-distance travel.

Automotive Industries: How do you ensure that the combined charging systems (CCS) maintain compatibility with new technologies such as vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration?

Bracklo: Ensuring that the Combined Charging System (CCS) remains future-ready is at the heart of CharIN’s mission. We actively work to integrate cutting-edge features, like vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functionality, through dedicated working groups that keep CCS adaptable as technology advances. Our team is constantly enhancing CCS to support smart charging solutions, including Plug & Charge (PnC), which makes charging as simple as plugging in, with no extra steps for users.

We’re also committed to standardizing communication protocols that allow for bidirectional power flow, a crucial element of V2G integration. By fostering open collaboration with industry leaders and keeping pace with the latest innovations, we ensure CCS remains a versatile and future-proof standard, ready to support emerging technologies and enhance the EV ecosystem.

Automotive Industries: How is CharIN driving innovation in charging infrastructure to support the rapid growth of electric vehicles globally?

Bracklo: Picture a world where charging an electric vehicle is as effortless and accessible as charging a smartphone. At CharIN, that’s the future we’re building toward. We’re bringing together industry leaders in our focus groups to reimagine what charging infrastructure can achieve on a global scale. Picture heavy-duty mining trucks deep in remote locations, robot-assisted charging stations in bustling urban centers, and wireless charging that eliminates the need for cables entirely.

Each of these advancements starts with a shared vision—industry experts collaborating to understand the evolving needs of drivers and fleets alike. From there, we’re laying the groundwork for innovative solutions that don’t just keep up with the growth of electric vehicles but propel it forward. This is CharIN’s mission: to create a world where charging is seamless, intuitive, and ready for the next wave of EV technology.

Automotive Industries: What initiatives are in place to ensure that the charging experience for electric vehicle owners is both seamless and reliable across different regions?

As electric vehicles become a more common sight on our roads, the importance of a seamless charging experience grows. At CharIN, we’re dedicated to making sure that drivers can enjoy hassle-free charging wherever their journeys take them. However, achieving this vision can be challenging, especially for smaller companies facing significant hurdles in testing the compatibility of their products with others. That’s where our CharIN Testivals come into play. These vibrant global meet-ups bring together companies from all over the world, creating a collaborative environment where electric vehicles, charging stations, tools, and systems can be tested side by side.

At these Testivals, innovation thrives as participants work together to ensure everything connects flawlessly. One standout example is Plug & Charge, which transforms the customer experience by allowing drivers to simply plug in their vehicle—no RFID cards or apps needed. The system handles communication and billing automatically, making charging as effortless as a Sunday drive.

This initiative enhances the EV charging experience and reinforces high IT security, ensuring reliable and secure interactions across diverse systems worldwide. This is vital in a complex ecosystem that includes multiple vehicles, chargers, and backend systems operating across diverse regions. Through these collaborative platforms, CharIN is actively shaping a future where the charging experience is seamless, secure, and accessible for everyone on the road.

Automotive Industries: How do you envision the future of electric vehicle charging evolving over the next five years, and what role will CharIN play in that evolution?

Bracklo: The next five years promise to be a transformative period for electric vehicle charging, and CharIN is poised to lead the way in this evolution. We’re not just focusing on passenger vehicles; we’re expanding our scope to electrify additional industry sectors, with mining being a key focus. Electrifying mining operations could play a pivotal role in reducing global CO2 emissions, making it a crucial step toward a more sustainable future.

But we’re not stopping there. The aviation and marine industries are also on our radar, as we explore innovative charging solutions that cater to these sectors. As we move forward, we anticipate a significant rise in bidirectional charging. This technology will not only support the electrical grid but also enhance the integration of renewable energy sources, leading to substantial CO2 savings. Plus, it opens up new revenue streams for EV battery owners, turning their vehicles into valuable assets rather than just modes of transport.

CharIN’s global footprint and extensive cross-industry knowledge position us uniquely to support this evolution. We’re committed to providing practical implementation guides and sharing our broad field experience to ensure that all stakeholders can successfully navigate this electrifying journey. Together, we will help shape a future where electric vehicle charging is more efficient, sustainable, and integrated across diverse industries.

Automotive Industries: What are some of the key challenges CharIN is facing in unifying global standards for EV charging, and how are these being addressed?

Bracklo: Navigating the landscape of electric vehicle charging standards is no small challenge, especially as we encounter emerging markets where regulation is still a work in progress. Take LATAM and Africa, for instance—regions bustling with potential and a vibrant used car market, making the transition to e-mobility increasingly important.

However, this journey comes with its obstacles. As electric vehicle adoption grows, the need for a unified charging standard becomes more urgent. Governments in these regions are being called to action, urged to select a standard that can provide clarity and direction. Without this, we risk creating stranded assets and confusion for EV drivers who just want to charge their vehicles without hassle.

At CharIN our approach is not merely about technological advancement; it’s about ensuring that infrastructure is built with foresight. Instead of complicating the landscape with multiple interfaces for different imported cars—especially those from earlier generations—we advocate for a seamless solution that simplifies the user experience.

Our mission is to collaborate with stakeholders across these emerging markets, guiding them toward regulations that not only support the growth of electric vehicles but also create a coherent, user-friendly charging ecosystem. Together, we can shape a future where charging is not just accessible but also empowering for all drivers, no matter where they are in the world.