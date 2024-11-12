CGD AND QORVO SET TO REVOLUTIONIZE MOTOR CONTROL SOLUTIONS

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor
company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make
greener electronics possible, and Qorvo®, (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading global
provider of connectivity and power solutions, have partnered to bring
together industry-leading motor control and power efficiency technologies
in the PAC5556A + ICeGaN® evaluation kit (EVK). This collaboration
combines Qorvo’s high-performance BLDC/PMSM motor controller/driver and
CGD’s easy-to-use ICeGaN ICs in a board that significantly improves motor
control applications.
ANDREA BRICCONI | CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, CGD
“By combining industry-leading solutions from our two technology-strong
companies in this EVK, we are enabling the development of compact, energy-
efficient systems with high power density. Unlike other GaN
implementations, ICeGaN technology easily interfaces with Qorvo’s PAC5556A
motor control IC for seamless high performance in BLDC and PMSM
applications.”
JEFF STRANG | GENERAL MANAGER, POWER MANAGEMENT BUSINESS UNIT, QORVO
“Wide-bandgap semiconductors like GaN and SiC are being integrated into
motor control applications for the power density and efficiency advantages
they offer. CGD’s ICeGaN technology delivers ease of use and reliability –
two critical factors for motor control and drive designers. Customers are
responding enthusiastically when they experience the power of GaN combined
with our highly integrated PAC5556A 600V BLDC motor control solution.”
By employing CGD’s latest-generation P2 ICs, the PAC5556AEVK2 evaluation
kit with 240 mΩ ICeGaN achieves up to 400W peak performance without a
heatsink, whilst the PAC5556AEVK3 with 55 mΩ ICeGaN hits 800W peak with
minimal airflow cooling. ICeGaN’s efficiency gains result in reduced power
loss, increased power availability, and minimized heat dissipation,
enabling smaller and more reliable systems. Because ICeGaN integrates
essential current sense and Miller clamp elements, gate driver design is
simplified and BOM costs are reduced. This makes the solution easy to
implement and price-competitive, as well as high performance.
The PAC5556A + CGD GaN EVKs offer higher torque at low speeds and precise
control, making them ideal for white goods, ceiling fans, refrigerators,
compressors and pumps. Target markets include industrial and home
automation, especially where compact, high-efficiency motor control systems
are required. PAC5556AEVK2 and PAC5556AEVK3 are now available to order at
Qorvo’s website. Demos will be showcased at CGD’s Electronica booth (C3-
539).
About Cambridge GaN Devices
Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN
transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and
compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by
delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD’s ICeGaN™
technology is proven suitable for high-volume production, and the company
is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in
place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University,
and its founders, CEO Dr. Giorgia Longobardi, and CTO Professor Florin
Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage
Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD’s ICeGaN
HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly growing IP
portfolio, which is a result of the company’s commitment to innovation. The
technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team, combined with an
extensive track record in the power electronics market, has been
fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.
