CGD AND QORVO SET TO REVOLUTIONIZE MOTOR CONTROL SOLUTIONS

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor

company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make

greener electronics possible, and Qorvo®, (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading global

provider of connectivity and power solutions, have partnered to bring

together industry-leading motor control and power efficiency technologies

in the PAC5556A + ICeGaN® evaluation kit (EVK). This collaboration

combines Qorvo’s high-performance BLDC/PMSM motor controller/driver and

CGD’s easy-to-use ICeGaN ICs in a board that significantly improves motor

control applications.

ANDREA BRICCONI | CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, CGD

“By combining industry-leading solutions from our two technology-strong

companies in this EVK, we are enabling the development of compact, energy-

efficient systems with high power density. Unlike other GaN

implementations, ICeGaN technology easily interfaces with Qorvo’s PAC5556A

motor control IC for seamless high performance in BLDC and PMSM

applications.”

JEFF STRANG | GENERAL MANAGER, POWER MANAGEMENT BUSINESS UNIT, QORVO

“Wide-bandgap semiconductors like GaN and SiC are being integrated into

motor control applications for the power density and efficiency advantages

they offer. CGD’s ICeGaN technology delivers ease of use and reliability –

two critical factors for motor control and drive designers. Customers are

responding enthusiastically when they experience the power of GaN combined

with our highly integrated PAC5556A 600V BLDC motor control solution.”

By employing CGD’s latest-generation P2 ICs, the PAC5556AEVK2 evaluation

kit with 240 mΩ ICeGaN achieves up to 400W peak performance without a

heatsink, whilst the PAC5556AEVK3 with 55 mΩ ICeGaN hits 800W peak with

minimal airflow cooling. ICeGaN’s efficiency gains result in reduced power

loss, increased power availability, and minimized heat dissipation,

enabling smaller and more reliable systems. Because ICeGaN integrates

essential current sense and Miller clamp elements, gate driver design is

simplified and BOM costs are reduced. This makes the solution easy to

implement and price-competitive, as well as high performance.

The PAC5556A + CGD GaN EVKs offer higher torque at low speeds and precise

control, making them ideal for white goods, ceiling fans, refrigerators,

compressors and pumps. Target markets include industrial and home

automation, especially where compact, high-efficiency motor control systems

are required. PAC5556AEVK2 and PAC5556AEVK3 are now available to order at

Qorvo’s website. Demos will be showcased at CGD’s Electronica booth (C3-

539).

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN

transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and

compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by

delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD’s ICeGaN™

technology is proven suitable for high-volume production, and the company

is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in

place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University,

and its founders, CEO Dr. Giorgia Longobardi, and CTO Professor Florin

Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage

Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD’s ICeGaN

HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly growing IP

portfolio, which is a result of the company’s commitment to innovation. The

technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team, combined with an

extensive track record in the power electronics market, has been

fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.