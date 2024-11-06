Power Integrations Launches 1700 V GaN Switcher IC, Setting New Benchmark for Gallium Nitride Technology

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated
circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, introduced a new member of
its InnoMuxT-2 family of single-stage, independently regulated multi-output
offline power supply ICs. The new device features the industry’s first 1700
V gallium nitride switch, fabricated using the company’s proprietary
PowiGaNT technology. The 1700 V rating further advances the state-of-the-art
for GaN power devices, previously set by Power Integrations’ own 900 V and
1250 V devices, both launched in 2023. The 1700 V InnoMux-2 IC easily
supports 1000 VDC nominal input voltage in a flyback configuration and
achieves over 90 percent efficiency in applications requiring one, two or
three supply voltages. Each output is regulated within one percent accuracy,
eliminating post regulators and further improving system efficiency by
approximately ten percent. The new device replaces expensive silicon carbide
(SiC) transistors in power supply applications such as automotive chargers,
solar inverters, three-phase meters and a wide variety of industrial power
systems.
Radu Barsan, vice president of technology at Power Integrations, said, “Our
rapid pace of GaN development has delivered three world-first voltage
ratings in a span of less than two years: 900 V, 1250 V and now 1700 V. Our
new InnoMux-2 ICs combine 1700 V GaN and three other recent innovations:
independent, accurate, multi-output regulation; FluxLinkT, our
secondary-side regulation (SSR) digital isolation communications technology;
and zero voltage switching (ZVS) without an active-clamp, which all but
eliminates switching losses.”
“1700 V rating is substantially higher than any other commercially available
GaN HEMT that we are aware of,” said Ezgi Dogmus, activity manager, compound
semiconductors at Yole Group. “The Power GaN device market is poised to
reach $2 billion by decade’s end, expanding across various application
spaces with potentially attractive cost advantages over SiC.” (1)
Availability & Resources
Pricing for InnoMux-2 1700 V ICs starts at $4.90 for 10,000-unit quantities.
A reference design, RDR-1053, which describes a 60 W dual-output (5 V and 24
V) power supply, can be downloaded from the Power Integrations website at no
cost. For sample ICs, evaluation boards and further information, contact a
Power Integrations sales representative or one of the company’s authorized
worldwide distributors – DigiKey, Newark, Mouser and RS Components, or visit
power.com.
(1) Source: Power GaN report, Yole Intelligence, 2024
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc., is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are
key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of
renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of
power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more
information, please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, the Power Integrations logo, InnoMux, PowiGaN, and
FluxLink are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of Power
Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective
owner.
