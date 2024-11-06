Power Integrations Launches 1700 V GaN Switcher IC, Setting New Benchmark for Gallium Nitride Technology

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated

circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, introduced a new member of

its InnoMuxT-2 family of single-stage, independently regulated multi-output

offline power supply ICs. The new device features the industry’s first 1700

V gallium nitride switch, fabricated using the company’s proprietary

PowiGaNT technology. The 1700 V rating further advances the state-of-the-art

for GaN power devices, previously set by Power Integrations’ own 900 V and

1250 V devices, both launched in 2023. The 1700 V InnoMux-2 IC easily

supports 1000 VDC nominal input voltage in a flyback configuration and

achieves over 90 percent efficiency in applications requiring one, two or

three supply voltages. Each output is regulated within one percent accuracy,

eliminating post regulators and further improving system efficiency by

approximately ten percent. The new device replaces expensive silicon carbide

(SiC) transistors in power supply applications such as automotive chargers,

solar inverters, three-phase meters and a wide variety of industrial power

systems.

Radu Barsan, vice president of technology at Power Integrations, said, “Our

rapid pace of GaN development has delivered three world-first voltage

ratings in a span of less than two years: 900 V, 1250 V and now 1700 V. Our

new InnoMux-2 ICs combine 1700 V GaN and three other recent innovations:

independent, accurate, multi-output regulation; FluxLinkT, our

secondary-side regulation (SSR) digital isolation communications technology;

and zero voltage switching (ZVS) without an active-clamp, which all but

eliminates switching losses.”

“1700 V rating is substantially higher than any other commercially available

GaN HEMT that we are aware of,” said Ezgi Dogmus, activity manager, compound

semiconductors at Yole Group. “The Power GaN device market is poised to

reach $2 billion by decade’s end, expanding across various application

spaces with potentially attractive cost advantages over SiC.” (1)

Availability & Resources

Pricing for InnoMux-2 1700 V ICs starts at $4.90 for 10,000-unit quantities.

A reference design, RDR-1053, which describes a 60 W dual-output (5 V and 24

V) power supply, can be downloaded from the Power Integrations website at no

cost. For sample ICs, evaluation boards and further information, contact a

Power Integrations sales representative or one of the company’s authorized

worldwide distributors – DigiKey, Newark, Mouser and RS Components, or visit

power.com.

