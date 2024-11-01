ZAPI GROUP Announces Acquisition of UBIQUICOM, Leader in Real-Time Locating Systems

ZAPI GROUP, a global leader in electrification, announced today that it has

acquired UBIQUICOM, a leader in Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) for

manufacturing, transportation and logistics processes. The acquisition

bolsters ZAPI GROUP’s standing as a comprehensive systems integrator for

electrification and warehouse automation.

ZAPI GROUP’s acquisition of UBIQUICOM enhances OEMs’ access to robust

automation solutions that drive safety and efficiency in material handling

and manufacturing operations.

“The acquisition of UBIQUICOM is an exciting milestone as ZAPI GROUP

continues to diversify its portfolio and grow its capabilities to serve the

global AGV and material handling sectors,” noted Giannino Zanichelli,

founder and owner of the ZAPI GROUP. “This strategic development enables the

company to broaden the spectrum of value-add solutions and integrated

systems available to our OEM customers.”

The ZAPI GROUP companies provide a wide array of capabilities for OEMs with

a range of electrification solutions for material handling machines/robots,

including inverters/controllers, electric motors, high-frequency battery

chargers, and accessories. The group’s companies leading innovation across

AGV and material handling sectors include Zapi, Best Motor, BlueBotics,

Delta-Q Technologies, Inmotion Technologies, Schabmüller, ZIVAN, ZTP,

4E-Consulting, and now UBIQUICOM.

“We are thrilled to pair our expertise with an industry leader such as ZAPI

GROUP,” said Stefano Sarasso, Founder and CEO of UBIQUICOM. “Our proven

track record of developing RTLS solutions for the safety and efficiency of

processes across production, supply chain and logistics complements ZAPI

GROUP’s existing system integration solutions and advances its

electrification mission.”

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a

highly integrated product portfolio, including motion controllers, electric

motors, high-frequency battery chargers, and autonomous navigation software

for application in full-electric and hybrid vehicles. As a global

electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations,

and an obsession with driving customers’ success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more

than 1700 employees worldwide with total annual revenue of more than 700

million US dollars.

For more information, visit www.zapigroup.com.

About UBIQUICOM

Since 2004, UBIQUICOM has developed and provides advanced Real-Time Locating

and Tracking Systems (RTLS) and solutions for the efficiency and safety of

corporate processes linked to production, supply chain and logistics.

Together with its customers, UBIQUICOM has designed successful projects,

improving processes in productivity, efficiency and safety. Learn more at

www.ubiquicom.com.