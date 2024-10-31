Cybord TCI – The Future of Manufacturing Integrity

Cybord TCI (Traceability Components Inspection) introduces a groundbreaking approach to component-level traceability for OEMs. This AI-powered platform captures and visually verifies crucial data, such as date codes and lot codes for every component, enabling quick identification of faulty parts and efficient root cause analysis.

By providing a detailed, verifiable record of each component, Cybord TCI not only minimizes recalls and reduces financial loss but also serves as a powerful forensic tool for investigating failures before they escalate. Ultimately, this innovative solution helps protect your brand and avoid unnecessary financial damage in today’s fast-paced manufacturing world.