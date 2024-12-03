3 Types of Car Movers Across Country & Their Costs

The car transport industry in the United States is worth over $12 billion annually. With so many shippers and moving methods available, choosing the right car movers across the country can be tricky.

1. Truck-Based Cross-Country Car Movers

Truck-based car movers are often the most affordable and convenient option when transporting your car across the country.

These companies utilize specialized trailers, both enclosed and open-air, to safely deliver vehicles from one state to another, offering nationwide coverage for your relocation or long-distance shipping needs.

Service Type Average Cross-country Cost Delivery Time Pros Cons Open-Air Truck Transport $600 – $1,000 7-14 days ● Affordable option ● Faster delivery ● Vehicles exposed to weather and elements Enclosed Truck Transport $800 – $1,500 7-14 days ● Provides greater protection for your vehicle ● Suitable for high-value or classic cars ● More expensive than open-air transport

2. Rail Car Movers Cross Country

Unlike the widely available truck-based services, rail transport is limited to Amtrak Auto Train, which has only one route from Washington to Florida. The key advantages of rail car movers include:

Specialized railcars designed to handle delicate or valuable vehicles with added protection

Reduced risk of damage or wear and tear during the cross-country journey

While the route options are more restricted, rail car movers can be an attractive option for those prioritizing the safety and security of their vehicle during a long-distance relocation.

Vehicle Type Auto Train Cost Standard Vehicles $285 per vehicle Extended Vehicles $325 per vehicle Motorcycles $155 per vehicle

3. Driver-Based Car Movers From State to State

These auto transport services involve a driver physically driving your vehicle from the pickup to drop-off location. This can be a faster alternative to truck or rail transport, as it eliminates the need for loading and unloading onto a carrier.

However, the increased risk of damage or theft during the drive makes driver-based car movers a riskier choice for cross-country vehicle transport.

Distance Cost Range 500 miles $600 – $900 1,000 miles $900 – $1,500 2,000 miles $1,500 – $2,500

Choose a reputable shipping company with a proven track record. Look for reviews, licensing, and insurance coverage to ensure your vehicle is in good hands during the cross-country journey.

5 Tips to Find Cheap Car Movers Interstate:

Shipping your vehicle cross country doesn’t have to break the bank. Here are savvy ways to find affordable movers car services:

Ask about discounts: Many car movers offer special rates. Students, military personnel, and AAA members often qualify. Shipping multiple vehicles? You might snag a deal. This strategy helps fill trailers and saves you money. Inquire about backhaul rates: Cross country car movers sometimes slash prices for return trips. Why? Empty trailers mean lost profits. Your cheap ride could be their solution. Seek local referrals: Ask folks in your destination city or google ‘car movers near me.’ Local knowledge often uncovers hidden gems. These might beat big national chains on price. Consider flexible dates: Open trailer spots often cost less than guaranteed loads. If your schedule allows, this flexibility can lead to significant savings. Find specialists: Some movers car companies focus on specific vehicle types. Whether you’re moving a classic car or an oversized RV, expertise matters. Classic car movers might offer better rates due to their niche knowledge.

Remember, cheap doesn’t mean low-quality. When moving cross country, balance cost with reliability. Your vehicle deserves safe, affordable transport.

What’s The Best Transport Mode When Hiring International Car Movers?

RoRo shipping is generally more affordable, as it involves simply driving your car onto a specialized ship. This method is ideal for those on a tighter budget or transporting less valuable vehicles.

In contrast, container shipping provides a higher level of protection and security for your car but at a higher price point.

To help you decide, consider the following factors:

RoRo shipping is typically 10-20% less expensive than container shipping.

is typically 10-20% less expensive than container shipping. Container shipping offers more robust protection from weather, theft, and damage during transit.

offers more robust protection from weather, theft, and damage during transit. RoRo is better suited for standard passenger vehicles, while container shipping is preferred for more valuable or specialized cars.

Ultimately, the best transport mode for your international car movers’ needs will depend on your unique requirements and priorities.

Truck-Based Car Shippers Are The Best Car Movers Due to Reliable & Affordable Service:

When transporting your vehicle, truck-based car shippers are the top choice. These movers offer a winning combination of reliability and affordability. They handle everything from everyday sedans to classic cars with care.

International moves? No problem. These versatile shippers can take your vehicle to and from ports to keep the car movers cost reasonable.

Truck-based car transport is a cheap yet dependable option that doesn’t compromise quality.