The Legal Consequences of Distracted Driving

Do you know that distracted driving has legal consequences?

Every year, thousands of lives are lost due to distracted driving. Yet, many drivers and motorcyclists continue to focus on other things, such as using their smartphones, when they are on the road.

The dangers of distracted driving are too many to count. This problem is fast becoming a primary concern on our roads.

This article explores some of the legal consequences a distracted driver may face if they end up causing an accident.

What Is Distracted Driving?

It’s an activity that takes a driver’s attention away from the primary task of driving. Distracted driving is divided into three subcategories that help law enforcement and accident lawyers understand the situation surrounding the accident. They are,

Visual Distractions

This occurs when a driver or motorcyclist takes their eyes off the road. It could be:

Looking at directional signs, advertisements, or billboards

Reading or texting while driving

Focusing on the GPS

Anything that takes your eyes off the road before you is considered a visual distraction.

Cognitive Distractions

This distraction covers the following:

Dealing with emotional or personal issues while driving

Daydreaming

Answering a phone call through a hands-free device

Engaging in a conversation with another driver or road user

Yes, these scenarios do not actively take your eyes off the road. Still, if your mind is not engaged in driving your car, there’s a potential risk of a crash.

Manual Distractions

This type of distraction involves taking your hands entirely off the steering wheel and losing control of the vehicle. It includes the following scenarios:

Texting on your mobile device, like a smartphone or tablet

Drinking and eating while driving

Applying makeup while driving

Adjusting your clothing while behind the wheel

If both hands are not on the steering wheel, you’re actively engaging in a manual distraction, and you could be putting yourself and other road users at risk.

What Are The Legal Consequences Of Distracted Driving?

Here are some legal consequences of distracted driving.

Criminal Charges

In scenarios where distracted driving leads to fatalities or severe injuries, you may face criminal charges, like vehicular manslaughter, homicide, and reckless driving.

Also, these charges can range from felonies to misdemeanors, depending on the circumstance of the case and the jurisdiction.

If you are convicted, you may face probation, manslaughter charges, negligent driving, imprisonment, a permanent criminal record, and suspension of your driving license.

Civil Liability

In a civil lawsuit, you can hold distracted drivers financially responsible for injuries and damages. This includes

Lost wages

Property damage

Pain and suffering

Medical expenses

Civil liability extends beyond points and fines; it also involves emotional and significant financial consequences. Distracted driving cases can result in a huge financial judgment against the at-fault driver.

Increased Insurance Rates

If you’re caught driving distracted and it leads to an accident, your insurance company isn’t going to let it slide.

Distracted driving marks you as a higher risk, which means your premiums will skyrocket. You’ll end up paying way more for car insurance, month after month, just because of one careless decision.

And it’s not just about the money. Higher insurance rates are basically a red flag that says, “This driver isn’t safe.” It’s a reputation you don’t want, and it can stick with you for years.

Imprisonment

For severe cases of distracted driving, one potential consequence is imprisonment. If your distracted driving caused an accident, you could be charged with homicide or vehicular manslaughter. Convictions for these types of crimes come with significant prison sentences, showing the intense nature of distracted driving.