How Will the Sixth Generation 4Runners Differ From the Fifth Generation?

The Toyota 4Runner has long been a favorite for those seeking a reliable and rugged SUV known for its off-road capabilities and durability. With the upcoming release of the sixth generation, many potential buyers are eager to see how it will differ from the previous fifth generation, which has been in production since 2009.

If you’re considering a new model or exploring used 4Runners for sale, it’s important to understand the key differences between the two generations. This article will explore the major design, performance, and technological changes that set the sixth generation apart from its predecessor.

Design and Exterior Changes

One of the most noticeable differences between the fifth and sixth-generation 4Runner is the design and exterior styling. The sixth-generation model will likely feature a more modern, sleek look, with updated front-end elements, such as a redesigned grille and sharper headlight clusters. The body dimensions may also see subtle changes, potentially making the vehicle more aerodynamic without sacrificing the rugged, boxy silhouette that has defined the 4Runner.

The vehicle’s rear end may undergo some refinements, with updated tailgate designs and improved bumper features. Expect new alloy wheel designs and more robust trim options to give buyers a wider selection.

Also, the sixth-generation 4Runner may feature enhanced off-road elements such as more aggressive skid plates or additional design tweaks to improve its overall off-road performance.

Interior and Comfort Upgrades

The interior of the sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner is expected to see significant upgrades in terms of comfort and technology. The cabin will likely offer higher-quality materials and more premium upholstery options, including upgraded leather and soft-touch surfaces.

Seating configurations may be improved for greater comfort, offering more adjustable options for front and rear seats. Expect better support and increased legroom, especially for rear passengers.

The dashboard and center console design will likely be refreshed with a more modern aesthetic, featuring a larger touchscreen display that integrates seamlessly with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and advanced navigation systems. Also, improved climate control systems and a more intuitive user interface will be key enhancements. Storage space, including an expanded center console and rear cargo area, is expected to provide better versatility for passengers and gear.

Performance and Powertrain Differences

Performance-wise, the sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner is expected to introduce refinements to its powertrain, enhancing both efficiency and capability. The fifth-generation 4Runner features a 4.0-liter V6 engine with around 270 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque.

The sixth generation may continue with this engine or offer an updated version with increased efficiency and power, potentially incorporating turbocharging for better performance without compromising fuel economy.

Transmission improvements are also likely, with the possibility of a more modern, smoother-shifting automatic transmission. Off-road enthusiasts will appreciate updates to the drivetrain, with improvements to the 4WD system for better handling on challenging terrains.

Finally, the towing capacity could increase, making the sixth-generation model more suitable for hauling heavy loads. Suspension and handling are also expected to be fine-tuned for better ride quality and stability, especially in rough conditions.

Technology and Safety Features

The sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner is expected to offer significant technological and safety advancements. Regarding infotainment, the new model will likely include a larger, more responsive touchscreen, upgraded navigation, and improved smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Expect a more user-friendly interface with added functionalities like wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and additional USB ports for charging devices.

On the safety front, the sixth generation is likely to include Toyota’s Safety Sense suite of features as standard, which could include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring. These safety enhancements will improve driver confidence, especially in challenging driving conditions.

Price and Availability

The pricing for the sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner will likely be higher than its predecessor, reflecting the new technology and performance upgrades. The base model is expected to start at a higher price point due to the inclusion of advanced features as standard.

However, the fifth-generation 4Runner will still be available in the used car market, offering potential buyers a more affordable option. While exact pricing will vary based on trims and optional packages, the sixth generation’s pricing is expected to align with other mid-size SUVs in its class, with potential increases due to the enhanced features.

The Next Evolution: What to Expect from the Sixth-Generation Toyota 4Runner

The sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner promises to offer notable design, performance, and technology upgrades, making it an exciting option for those seeking a modern SUV with off-road capabilities. While the fifth generation remains reliable, the new model will deliver improved features for those seeking the latest innovations.