BlackBerry QNX and TTTech Auto Launch New MotionWise Scheduling Solution for QNX 8

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX:BB) and TTTech Auto announced a solution that addresses the growing complexities automotive developers are facing as the industry doubles down on its push towards Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs). MotionWise Schedule for QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 accelerates software development for automakers building SDVs and helps to enable the safe, real-time execution of applications running on QNX® SDP 8.

Evolving automotive landscape

As vehicle software becomes increasingly complex while maintaining real-time system properties, the demand for products that enable safety, reliability, and precise timing execution is growing. MotionWise Schedule for QNX SDP 8.0 addresses this need by providing a high-performance runtime environment with deterministic task scheduling. This enables optimized resource utilization and is supported by a correct-by-design tool-suite, significantly reducing design and configuration efforts for the embedded runtime.

“Our ethos is to empower developers to bring next-generation automotive software to market as quickly and seamlessly as possible,” said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer QNX. “Together with TTTech Auto, this offering exemplifies a close collaborative effort to provide customers with time-triggered scheduling capabilities that coordinate with the kernel at the deepest level of the operating system. This gives OEMs a competitive edge in achieving determinism for their critical applications easier and faster.”

Simplifying complex integration tasks to speed up GTM

In SDV projects, manual configuration of schedulers can lead to cumbersome cycles of repeated testing and iterations. With each code alteration, new feature addition or software release, the process re-starts, causing delays in production timelines and in tandem, adding to program costs. MotionWise Schedule for QNX simplifies the daily work of software developers, replacing countless manual processes by generating scheduling solutions in a single automated step. New software applications can be added incrementally without compromising quality, meaning the time to bring new software to market is significantly reduced, drastically cutting the cost of new vehicle projects, where even a few days of production delay is detrimental.

“We are pleased to join forces with QNX. Our MotionWise Schedule complements the QNX operating system and will provide advanced scheduling policies and our correct-by-design approach, helping our partners and customers to build safe and secure systems,” said Stefan Poledna, CTO and Co-Founder TTTech Auto. “When compared to other operating system scheduling policies, MotionWise Schedule for QNX delivers a vast improvement in OS task switching and a significant increase in CPU resource availability. This enables OEMs to deliver new, valuable features to end users with upcoming software releases, making the management of multiple processes significantly easier.”

MotionWise Schedule for QNX SDP 8.0 will be available in early 2025. For more information on how BlackBerry QNX’s portfolio of embedded software solutions can help accelerate safety-certification, ensure reliability and reduce development time, visit BlackBerry QNX

About TTTech Auto

TTTech Auto is a leading platform product and service provider with a focus on System, Safety and Security for the Software-Defined Vehicle (4SDV). With series experience from several million cars on the road and a strong technology portfolio, TTTech Auto has the key ingredients to enable and drive the transformation. TTTech Auto empowers customers to focus on driving experience while its platform solutions optimize performance, safety, integration, and software updates.

TTTech Auto was founded in 2018 by TTTech Group and technology leaders Audi, Infineon and Samsung to build a global, safe vehicle software platform for automated and autonomous driving. In 2022, the company raised USD 285 million (EUR 250 million) from Aptiv and Audi in its latest funding round. At TTTech Auto’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and its subsidiaries across Europe and Asia, 1,100 employees work with leading car manufacturers on their Software-Defined Vehicles, ADAS and autonomous driving programs. The company has acquired and invested in technology companies in the UK, Spain, Turkey, China and Central and Eastern Europe. www.tttech-auto.com

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company’s software powers over 255M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.