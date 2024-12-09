What’s driving electric vehicles to higher battery voltages?

Many countries are enacting legislation to increase the number of electric vehicles (EV), with

the goal of phasing out or eventually banning petrol and diesel vehicles. Whilst early adopters

may have been motived by environmental concerns, there remains a sizable portion of the

market that is also concerned with range limitations and charging times of EVs.

The automotive industry is being challenged to innovate and create solutions that appeal to a

larger audience, and this is driving the trend to higher battery voltages. Most of the passenger

EVs on the road today run using 400V batteries. EV busses and trucks are 600V class vehicles

and 800V is starting to be adopted for passenger vehicles.

The introduction of 800V systems, a significant step up from the existing 400V systems, is

happening faster than many predicted. What are the benefits of an 800V system and how do

they help solve some of the problems that have been barriers to consumers and slowed the

roll-out of electric vehicles?

How does an 800V battery impact the vehicle design?

The core of an electric motor is a rotor, driven by generating a changing magnetic field. The

higher voltage, means the motor can run much faster, and be physically smaller. This reduction

in size, not only reduces weight, but frees up valuable space and reduces material costs,

specifically copper, which is currently at a 45 year high. A higher voltage supplies the same

power with less current. Here the voltage doubles, so the current halves, resulting in smaller,

lighter cables, providing a secondary reduction in weight, space and cost. The 800V architecture

provides an increase in power density; the smaller motors can spin faster, up to 20,000 rpm,

creating more efficient motors.

The reduced weight immediately extends the range of the vehicle. Lower weight will also

improve acceleration, valuable in the high-end sports car market. Alternatively, the extra space

can be used for additional batteries, which while increasing the weight, will result in extending

the range due to the increased battery capacity. It’s worth noting here that more batteries will

also increase the charging time. This creates options for the vehicle designers enabling them to

trade acceleration for range (range is more valuable for commercial vehicles) and adapt the

vehicle design to focus on specific markets. The reduction in costs also makes the solution more

accessible to the mid-range consumer market, not just high-performance vehicles.

Range is one of the key items when considering the switch to electric vehicles. For some, it’s a

matter of convenience, and a desire to make long journeys easier. For commercial vehicles

extending the range means more efficient delivery routes, more time out on the road, fewer

vehicles to cover the same area and better operating costs.

800V enables reduces charging time

Charging time is a challenge for consumers, as well as commercial vehicles. For urban drivers

and commuters, overnight charging at home is often enough. However, planning a longer trip,

especially if it is several times the range of the vehicle, means also planning a route that

provides charging stations at appropriate times. The driver can hope the station is available

when they arrive, and that there is something to do while the vehicle charges. For commercial

vehicles the issue is more complicated, as returning to the depot to recharge, or having the

vehicle sit idle for 90 minutes while it charges in the field, cuts into productivity and directly

impacts the business’s bottom line.

How does an 800V architecture help? As we’ve noted before, doubling the voltage cuts the

current in half for the same power. One of the losses with charging is power lost through heat

dissipation. The heat lost is proportional to the current, and so the heat generated and power

lost is reduced in an 800V system, because the current is reduced. This is referred to as

increased power retention, as less power is lost, more power makes it into the battery,

resulting in a faster charge.

Both Porsche and Kia have new all electric vehicles whose range is starting to approach the

median range for petrol cars, and with charging times more comparable to refueling at a petrol

station with a quick stop to pick up supplies. The newest range of charging stations deployed

have a 400kW max rating, which is more than enough for the 800V architecture.

Porsche’s fully electric sports car, the Taycan has a range of 420 km (260 miles). It uses the

800V battery architecture, and can charge from 5% to 80% in just 22.5 minutes on a fast-

charging station at 300A, (240kW). It’s still capable of using 400V charging stations, which

would take around 90 minutes. Kia’s announced their EV6 800V architecture car, charges from

10% to 80% charging in just 18 mins, using a maximum power of 239kW, and has an extended

range version with 480 km (300 miles).

Fast charging times make a crucial difference to commercial vehicles, that can have a quick

charge to extend their working day, and delay a return to the depot for a full charge until the

evening. Importantly, these faster charging times also fit into the 30 to 40 min mandated rest

periods in many regions.

800V adoption has been faster than expected.

The automotive market has adopted the 800V architecture faster that was initially anticipated.

Porsche, Audi, Kia all have 800V sportscar designs. GM are deploying 800V soon, likely in their

trucks. China appears to be standardizing on an 800V architecture. As is typical for the

automotive market, innovations start in the higher-end vehicles and slowly work their way

down to the mass market, as the technology becomes cheaper. The benefits we have discussed,

that the 800V systems bring, include cost savings, that the mid-range consumer market can

utilize much sooner than was first thought.

As the automotive market embraces the 800V architecture, we will undoubtedly see companies

pushing the benefits of higher voltage systems even further. These benefits scale up, and so

900V and beyond can increase these further, pushing range, weight and charging times even

more. The infrastructure will need to keep pace; the new 400W charging stations are already

enabling this direction.

What are some of the design considerations for the power solution within an 800V system?

800V is a significant step up from 400V systems, and requires a different approach than

components derived from AC mains controllers.

800V is the nominal battery voltage, in practice, it is usually specified as 800 +/- 15% (920V) to

allow the battery voltage to lift during regenerative braking or normal charging. If the

application requires a flyback converter, an additional 120 V must be added to allow for the

reflected output voltage on the transformer primary and the transformer leakage inductance

spike. This takes the voltage to 1040 V. If we then allow for the usual 20 % derating, it now

requires a switching device rated at 1.3kV. This is generally achieved using a flyback or buck

control device with an external 1.5 kV automotive qualified MOSFET – apparently these are

quite rare at lower current levels.

Another important design consideration is the need for a low voltage start-up, typically 30 to

40V. The vehicle safety systems need to power up first, to make sure all the control electronics

are operational before anything can start to move, or faults potentially occur. Designing a

power supply that runs from 30V to 1300V can be challenging.

New high voltage solutions from Power Integrations

Power Integrations has released two new AEC-Q100 qualified, 1700-volt rated ICs, adding to its

InnoSwitch tm 3-AQ family. These two new devices solve these design challenges for 800V

systems and bring a host of valuable features needed in the automotive space, and a path to

higher voltages for future designs.

This simple fly-back converter design integrates the silicon carbide MOSFET and both primary

and secondary controllers. The InnoSwitch tm 3-AQ uses FluxLink tm for isolation, allowing the

secondary controller to be the main controller. This unusual architecture means the secondary

side determines when to switch the primary, enabling synchronous rectification without the

usual draw backs, such as incorrect switching time, and covering fault conditions.

InnoSwitch tm 3-AQ has a 30V start-up, critical to power up the safety systems in automotive

applications. Discrete solutions require additional components on the primary side, to make the

30V start-up possible, which comes at quite a cost. Every component attached to the high

voltage rail has to be tested for several failure modes, so PI’s higher integration brings system

savings, reducing tests cases by up to 50%.

Part count reduction is crucial in EVs. Fewer parts results in a reduced failure rate, due to the

parts themselves, but also fewer solder joints – increasing reliability. Board area savings are

even more significant, as this reduces weight, increases the power density, creating more

interior space, which are all valuable commodities in the EV market.

InnoSwitch tm 3-AQ’s unique architecture sees it sit across the isolation barrier, on an area of the

PCB which can’t usually be populated. In practice it can be placed, underneath the transformer.

This design takes up no PCB space which makes a meaningful difference to designers.

The tight output regulation eliminates the need for additional DC-DC converters to produce

lower rails; they can be added directly from the controller. Due to the FLuxLinkt m architecture

and +/-2% regulation, it only takes 2 switching cycles to get from zero load to full load, and slew

the power delivery from zero to max. This means the output capacitors are also much smaller.

With efficiency over 90%, the heat dissipation is reduced enough to eliminate the need for an

external heatsink. These features create further reductions in size, space and component count,

with all the benefits that brings.

The no-load power consumption isn’t often a critical parameter, but for an EV, where the

battery is always connected, this could drain a parked vehicle’s battery. The <15mW offered by

these new InnoSwitch tm 3-AQ parts ensure a passenger returning to their car at an airport won’t

be stranded.

With the addition of the new 50W and 70W output devices, the InnoSwitch tm 3-AQ family from

Power Integrations now has solutions for EV designs using 400V, 600V, 800V and beyond.

For more information on Power Integrations products, please visit power.com