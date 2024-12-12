Lewis Hamilton Says Farewell to PETRONAS on Final Visit to Malaysia

Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to PETRONAS on his final visit to Malaysia as a driver for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

The seven-time world champion said an emotional goodbye to PETRONAS employees and Malaysian fans as he headed to the energy company’s iconic Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. Over 1,000 staff congregated to bid Lewis farewell, with the 39-year-old also sharing words of thanks for their efforts since PETRONAS began working with the team in 2010.

Lewis’ visit culminated with an event for Malaysian fans at a 3,000-person capacity exhibition hall led by PETRONAS.

Lewis said: “I remember the first time I came to PETRONAS’ Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur after seeing it in movies and I couldn’t believe I was here and got to work with an organisation like this. To be part of a partnership between our team and PETRONAS that has been so successful, one of the greatest in the history of the sport, is something I am so proud of. We’ve achieved so much more than we ever thought were possible. These 12 years are something I will never forget, and, through the highs and the lows, it is always felt that we are a family.

“To come here for the last time as a Mercedes driver has brought up a lot of emotions. It is obviously sad in one respect but also beautiful to be able to celebrate everything we’ve done together with our PETRONAS colleagues and the Malaysian fans. It is always so humbling to come here and see the support. It has grown over time and I’ve been thrilled to help with some of the amazing work PETRONAS has done in the community; we’ve planted mangroves, supported the growth of their university, inspired kids into STEAM subjects and so much more. I want to say a big thank you to PETRONAS for everything we have done together, their incredible products that have helped us to victory on track, and all the amazing people I’ve got to work with. I will miss you all.”

PETRONAS Senior General Manager of Strategic Communications, Group Strategic Relations and Communications, Siti Azlina Abd Latif, said: “I know I speak for everyone at PETRONAS and across Malaysia in thanking Lewis for his efforts in achieving the incredible success we have seen together over the years.

“We recognise that wherever the future takes him, he will always be a part of the PETRONAS family and will be welcomed with open arms whenever he returns to Malaysia.

“The partnership between PETRONAS and Mercedes has driven both to historic levels of innovation, success and growth and we are excited with what the future holds.”

PETRONAS became the team’s Official Title and Technical Partner in 2010, with Lewis joining in 2013. PETRONAS has therefore fuelled Lewis’ 12 season with the team, driving success on and off the track with its innovative fluids and lubricants.

A fully integrated part of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, PETRONAS has supplied three generations of its Primax Fuel to power Lewis’ career with the Brackley-based outfit. That relationship has led to record-breaking success, including six of Lewis’ seven drivers’ titles, eight consecutive constructors’ title successes, 84 wins, 78 pole positions, and 153 podium finishes.