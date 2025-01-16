Eaton Wins Contract to Help Power Semiconductor Research at NY CREATES’ New Facility in New York

Eaton power distribution equipment and monitoring software establish resilient energy backbone for state-of-the-art semiconductor R&D

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced a contract valued at approximately $20M to help support the construction of the New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering and Science’s (NY CREATES) new NanoFab Reflection semiconductor research and development facility at its Albany NanoTech Complex. Featuring a 50,000 square-foot cleanroom, the initiative will significantly expand the non-profit organization’s capabilities by providing a state-of-the-art environment to further the research, development and commercialization of essential computer chip technology. The project, expected to be complete in 2026, is partially funded by New York State, NY CREATES, its key industry partners and the $52 billion U.S. CHIPS & Science Act.

“Semiconductors are the backbone of nearly every industry worldwide and their precise production relies heavily on dependable power,” said John Rhodes, president of Eaton’s electrical assemblies and residential solutions in the Americas. “We are confident our power management solutions and software meet NY CREATES’ rigorous standards for power quality, reliability and efficiency while upholding the highest levels of safety.”

The project expands NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex to strengthen its fully integrated research, development, prototyping and workforce development ecosystem that provides technology acceleration for on-site corporate partners, including IBM, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, ASML and Lam Research, among others. The new facility will also support next-generation nanotechnology research activities, including hands-on internships for students along with career opportunities, and will be home to the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator, a flagship National Semiconductor Technology Center facility.

Eaton is supplying low- and medium-voltage switchgear to provide centralized control and protection for sensitive electronic devices across the new NanoFab Reflection building. Additionally, NY CREATES is applying Eaton’s Brightlayer electrical power monitoring system across its Albany NanoTech Complex to streamline facility management through visibility into energy systems that helps identify opportunities to reduce energy consumption and avoid unplanned downtime.

